Tom King (James Chase) made yet another twisted move in Emmerdale, as he stooped to a whole new low.

The abusive character has been called out by aunt Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), who has moved in to Laurel Thomas's (Charlotte Bellamy) house with the kids due to husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) supporting Tom.

Having faced another grilling by police over his disgusting treatment of ex-wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), Tom told his uncle that he was being trolled online.

However, distracted Jimmy was desperate to win Nicola round as they kept an eye on troubled daughter Angelica (Rebecca Bakes).

Jimmy asked Tom to stay out of the house all day, and Tom agreed. But in the village, Tom was found by Laurel, having apparently been attacked and left with a bloodied head injury.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Laurel took Tom back home, where Jimmy felt guilty for sending him out and urged him to report his attack to the police.

Tom dismissed this, and Jimmy accused Sam Dingle (James Hooton) of targeting Tom.

Nicola diffused the situation and pleaded with Jimmy to see Tom's true colours, adding that this was just another example of why she was keeping the kids away from Tom.

Meanwhile, Tom had a secret meeting with his solicitor pal Ollie (Alistair Toovey), who hated that he had been persuaded to attack Tom by the man himself, and wanted to stop representing him.

Tom threatened to reveal something dodgy about Ollie unless he stuck by him, insisting that Ollie must do whatever it takes to keep him out of prison - legal or not.

Will Tom succeed in his scheme, or will he be exposed at last?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.