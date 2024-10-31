Emmerdale teases Tom King comeuppance in eventful ITVX release

This article contains discussion of domestic abuse, including coercive control, that some readers may find upsetting.

*Warning: Contains spoilers for Thursday’s Emmerdale episode (31st October 2024), currently available to stream on ITVX.*

There was finally some movement in the case against abuser Tom King (James Chase) in the latest edition of Emmerdale.

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) had finally seen through evil Tom, and took terrified stepson Carl Junior to be interviewed by DS Foy (Robert Cavanah).

As a result, police searched the King household, while Tom was taken back to the station for questioning.

In the mental health unit, support worker Rachel hoped to make progress with Tom’s estranged wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), who insisted that Tom would never be brought to justice for what he put her through.

But Rachel had spoken to DS Foy, expressing her concerns for Belle and also relaying an important fact: contrary to Tom’s claims, Belle hadn’t been mentally ill the last time she had stayed at the unit.

Foy was clearly not buying Tom’s charming demeanour, tackling him on his lies that there had only been one camera in his marital home.

Bank statements confirmed that Tom had bought several cameras, and Tom made excuses that he was worried for his and Belle’s safety after the ‘burglary’.

It was eventually revealed that Tom’s smashed-up tablet had been found. Said tablet had contained footage of Belle, and DS Foy believed this could be restored by experts.

Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia (Karen Blick) visited Belle, giving her fresh hope when they explained that Tom had been held in custody overnight.

In public, Nicola remained tight-lipped over how she truly felt, but she desperately tried to convince husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) that Tom could not be trusted.

The couple were distracted by the happy news that their daughter, Angelica (Rebecca Bakes), was being released from the youth offenders’ home the following day.

Jimmy insisted that if Tom wasn’t charged, Nicola must accept him and drop the subject.

Tom returned home, having apparently not been charged – yet. Tom and Nicola played nice, but Carl was visibly scared at the sight of his menacing cousin.

With that, Nicola warned Tom that if he stepped a toe out of line, she would kick him out for good.

Outside, Tom’s car had been damaged, with Sam under suspicion. Nicola quietly vowed to prove Tom’s guilt, but can she take him on and win?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare’s Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

