Elsewhere, abuser Tom King (James Chase) takes his anger out on girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).

Tina Dingle (Samantha Power) continues to blackmail Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) over the rights to Wishing Well cottage, while Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) keeps her new romance with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) under wraps.

Finally, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) takes a big step.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 4th - 8th November 2024.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Jade threatens Billy Fletcher and Ross Barton

Jade and Dawn in Emmerdale. ITV

Ross is jumped by Jade and her heavies, who push him over the edge of a bridge as Jade threatens Ross into agreeing to a rematch with Billy.

Jade reveals she intends to threaten Billy's family too, and later, Billy is disturbed to find Jade chatting with Dawn (Olivia Bromley) under false pretences, and the threat to his family is made clear.

Cain and Ross. ITV

Billy prepares to fight Ross again, but tries to back out until Ross reminds him of Jade's threats against both their families.

As Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) demands Ross leaves the village, Dawn is frantic as she tells Billy that Lucas and Clemmie are missing.

Ross and Billy boxing. ITV

Billy admits Jade may be behind it, while Ross is forced to comply when Jade demands to use Butler's barn as a venue for the fight...

2. Aaron Dingle collapses after attack amid questions about Robert Sugden

Aaron is present during the fight. ITV

Aaron reluctantly opens up to John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) about his ex-husband, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley). But when John continues to press him about his feelings, defensive Aaron storms out.

Later, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) recruits Aaron in case things go wrong in the fight, and John arrives to warn them of the police's impending arrival.

Will Aaron be okay? ITV

The event is called to an abrupt halt, and when Deano is unable to find the money, he punches Aaron as they flee from the police.

Struggling for air, Aaron collapses. Chas worries for her son, but will Aaron be okay?

3. Riled Tom King upsets Amelia Spencer after Dingle row

Laurel and Tom in Emmerdale. ITV

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is stunned when she comes across a bloodied Tom outside the church, claiming he's been attacked.

Tom refuses to go to A&E or the police, and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is concerned for his nephew's safety, letting his previous doubts melt away, despite wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and the kids moving out until Tom leaves.

The Dingles band together against Tom. ITV

Jimmy accuses Sam Dingle (James Hooton) of attacking Tom, and the next day, Tom is sickened to realise that the Guy on the bonfire has his likeness.

The atmosphere is tense as the villagers watch the Guy burn.

Amelia and Tom in Emmerdale. ITV

When each of the Dingles claim to have made the Guy, an intimidated Tom loses his cool and takes it out on Amelia.

Will this lead Amelia to finally see Tom's true colours, and believe Belle's (Eden Taylor-Draper) accusations of abuse?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

4. Tina Dingle blackmails Mandy Dingle

Mandy is at Tina's mercy. ITV

Sam is dumbfounded by Tina's audacity as she continues to live next door to Wishing Well and insists she has a claim on the house.

Sam is distressed when he realises that Zak's (Steve Halliwell) will has been taken, and we learn that Mandy is the culprit as she hands it over to Tina, who has blackmailed her over Vinny's (Bradley Johnson) parentage.

An upset Mandy confides in Paddy in Emmerdale. ITV

Covering in front of the Dingles, Mandy is frustrated when oblivious Vinny sticks up for Tina, protesting that she's here to be with her family.

Tina tries to convince Sam to sell the house, and drunk Sam accidentally reveals that Vinny has Liv's (Isobel Steele) inheritance!

Meanwhile, Mandy makes a confession to Paddy (Dominic Brunt), and is bolstered after a pep talk from her husband. What will Mandy do next?

5. Chas Dingle and Liam Cavanagh hide secret romance

Liam and Chas reach a decision. ITV

Seeing how hurt Ella Forster (Paula Lane) is, Chas and Liam decide to keep their relationship private for the time being. But is their new romance built to last?

How will Ella react when she does learn that Liam has taken up with another woman?

6. Bob Hope forgives Angelica King

Angelica, Jimmy and Bob. ITV

Bob makes amends with a relieved Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes).

Angel has been released from the youth offenders' home, where she served time for causing the death of Bob's son Heath (Sebastian Dowling) with dangerous driving.

But with Bob making an effort to move on, will everyone involved be able to heal from their trauma and grief?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.