Elsewhere, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) has a warning for evil nephew Tom King (James Chase) - will he finally face justice?

While Moira (Natalie J Robb) and husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) dread what's coming, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) shares a kiss with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

Finally, Ryan Stocks (James Moore) is in the doghouse with girlfriend Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis)!

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 28th October - 1st November 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Billy Fletcher in danger in terrifying boxing match

Mack tries to talk Billy out of the fight. ITV

Billy feels guilty lying to wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley), who buries her suspicions.

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) encourages Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) to put a stop to Billy's unlicensed boxing match before it's too late, and Mack tries to talk Billy round.

But Billy is adamant he needs the money, and although he meets with Jade (Twinnie-Lee Moore) and tries to back out, he realises he's underestimated the people he's working for.

Billy and Mack. ITV

Mack is horrified to see Billy being escorted to the fight, and tries once more to talk him out of it. But Billy insists he must fight, for his own safety.

Aaron is persuaded to go to the venue with Mack, and in the warehouse, Jade reveals the dangerous stakes of the match.

The penny drops for Billy that Aaron was right about the nature of the event. As Billy realises he's made a big mistake, what will happen next?

2. Nicola King threatens Tom King

Carl is scared of Tom. ITV

Nicola's cogs are whirring as she's clocked that young Carl Junior's upset mood is down to Tom, but the little boy clams up when Tom unexpectedly returns to the house.

Nicola is frustrated her son can't be honest with her, and discreetly calls husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) to reveal that Carl's mood is to do with Tom.

Tom makes excuses. ITV

Soon, she spots the radio-controlled car in the bin, and questions Carl about the toy. Nicola finally manages to get to the bottom of what's going on, but Carl is scared.

Tom is then grilled by Nicola, and Jimmy is concerned by what he's hearing as Tom tries to cover up his lies.

Nicola threatens Tom with the police, but will Tom wriggle his way out of trouble again?

Nicola looks after Carl. ITV

Tom is currently under police investigation for the domestic abuse of estranged wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), and poor Carl witnessed Tom smashing up a tablet, which we know contains evidence of the latter's sinister spying of Belle.

Will the full extent of Tom's lies be exposed?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Cain and Moira Dingle face up to an uncertain future

Cain and Moira in Emmerdale. ITV

Cain finds himself having to confront his deepest fear - the possibility of Moira's death.

With Moira still awaiting surgery on her brain tumour, she and son Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) are all set to visit Adam Barton (Adam Thomas), despite Cain's concerns.

Cain struggles with Moira going away, and as the couple comfort each other, they are painfully aware that this may be a rehearsal for a permanent farewell.

With a tough time ahead, can Cain and Moira remain strong?

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

4. Liam Cavanagh and Chas Dingle kiss

Chas, Ella and Liam. ITV

Chas invites both Liam and Ella Forster (Paula Lane) to Halloween at the Woolpack.

But Liam struggles to hide his feelings for Chas, and later awkwardly confesses his feelings for her.

Jonny McPherson as Liam Cavanagh. ITV

Chas feels the same way, and they end up kissing.

Liam prepares to break up with Ella, while Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) has delayed sacking Ella, and she has clocked his strange behaviour.

Is Ella about to face being dumped and sacked in one day?

5. Gail Loman is upset with Ryan Stocks

Gail is fuming. ITV

Gail is frustrated with Ryan, and soon unravels her woes to Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) and Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw).

Before long, Gail is roped into joining their book club, but what has Ryan done to earn Gail's wrath? Can the pair get back on track?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.