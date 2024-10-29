"It wasn’t my choice to leave Emmerdale and it was a shock at first," she said.

Campbell told the publication that she was recently informed by Emmerdale producers that they’d run out of storylines for Amelia.

"Once they explained, I totally got it," she added. "Amelia isn’t part of the Dingles, her dad has left, Samson has gone now and she doesn’t have any family. There is nowhere to take Amelia and I understand that.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been in the soap for 13 years and to have been handed so many opportunities at such a young age."

A spokesperson for Emmerdale declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Daisy Campbell as Amelia Spencer on Emmerdale. ITV

News of Spencer’s exit comes shortly after the character became romantically involved with Tom King, who abused his ex Belle Dingle.

Spencer teased that her departure will be connected to her on-screen relationship with Tom.

Next week on Emmerdale, Amelia is set to see Tom's true colours during a row at the village bonfire, during which he takes his anger out on her.

Elsewhere, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and Ross Barton (Michael Parr) face sinister threats from illegal fight promoter Jade (Twinnie Lee Moore), while Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is caught in the crossfire.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

