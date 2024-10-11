Emmerdale’s Amelia ignores warning as she gets serious about Tom

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) ignored the latest warning about dangerous boyfriend Tom King (James Chase) in tonight’s Emmerdale (11th October 2024).

This article contains discussion of domestic abuse, including coercive control, that some readers may find upsetting.

With Tom under police investigation and on bail for coercive control and assault on ex-wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), the only ones on his side are Amelia, and Tom’s aunt and uncle Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and Jimmy King (Nick Miles).

With Belle’s brother and sister-in-law Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) supporting Belle, Amelia had grown distant from the pair, who are the grandparents of her young daughter Esther.

But Amelia realised she shouldn’t let her feelings affect Esther’s bond with Sam and Lydia, who were delighted when Amelia and Esther came to visit.

In a private chat with Amelia, Lydia tried again to make the teen see who Tom really was, suggesting that he was using Amelia. Taking her words on board, Amelia confronted Tom on the matter.

In the Woolpack, Lydia left when Tom and Amelia walked in, as Tom insisted that Amelia made him happy and that nobody knew the real him.

Amelia apologised, and told Tom that she wanted to take things “to the next level”.

Tom replied that it would be more special if they waited, and Amelia soon seemed as content as she had been before. As Lydia’s words of warning were dismissed, what will it take for Amelia to see the light?

Not so long ago, an alternative scene hinted that Amelia could be murdered by Tom in years to come. Will Amelia get out before her future is sealed?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare’s Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

