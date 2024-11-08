After months of coercive controlling behaviour, Belle is finally in a position to be able to take a stand against the villain.

In a special hour-long episode set to air in December, Emmerdale will highlight real life voices of domestic abuse victims and survivors as the stage will be set for this storyline to conclude.

Thankfully, fans will be pleased to hear that Belle will be in a happier place by Christmas, according to producer Laura Shaw.

She said: "When we first embarked on this journey we knew we wanted to show domestic abuse, coercive control and manipulation in all its guises.

"The privilege we have on a drama such as Emmerdale is being able to show the reality of a situation like Belle's over a longer period of time to authentically reflect what so many people go through in real life on a daily basis.

"We knew from the outset that Belle would need some sort of closure on Tom and we know our Emmerdale audience always look forward to our villains getting their comeuppance. We don't want to spoil the outcome of this story and reveal what will happen to Tom, but needless to say, Belle's going to be in a much better place by this Christmas."

Lindsay Oliver CEO of New Beginnings Peer Support added: "When Emmerdale explained they hoped to include the real life testimonies of domestic abuse victims and survivors within these scenes we knew it would be the truest way for them to authentically close this storyline.

"We have been on board with this story since 2023 when Emmerdale first approached us about depicting a cohesive and controlling relationship on the series. We are pleased Emmerdale have highlighted and are continuing to showcase this issue right to the end. And we hope these final episodes will continue to raise awareness about domestic abuse, controlling relationships and the fact there is help out there."

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.