Tom King (James Chase) publicly displayed his nasty temper in the latest edition of Emmerdale, as the Dingles revelled in causing him discomfort.

With Tom having engineered a violent attack on himself to gain sympathy, the character continued to claim he was innocent of the domestic abuse and coercive control of ex-wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

At the Kings' house, Tom played nice in front of Jimmy (Nick Miles) and a distrusting Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), and Nicola agreed to show up to the village bonfire as a united family when Tom said he wouldn't be attending.

But Tom turned up after all, with girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) by his side, as he declared that he wasn't going to be intimidated.

The night took a turn when the Guy thrown on the bonfire had a striking resemblance to Tom, with the Dingles at large thrilled to see that Tom was rattled by the sight of it.

As Tom angrily confronted the clan, Mandy (Lisa Riley), Sam (James Hooton) and the rest of the Dingles each claimed to be responsible, before Aaron (Danny Miller) stared Tom down.

Tom walked away, but when Amelia followed, he brutally ranted that this was all her fault, and branded her "pathetic".

An upset Amelia fled, but has she finally realised that Tom is as vile as Belle claimed all along?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

