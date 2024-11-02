Having never gotten to reconcile with her estranged mother Helen before her passing – despite Caleb getting to see her and get money out of her – the past has all been stirred up for Ruby.

Now, Ruby is set to be confronted by her history once more in the form of her estranged dad Anthony Fox and estranged daughter Steph Miligan.

Giri/Haji actress Georgia Jay has been cast in the role of Steph, who has been disconnected from her parents for over 10 years. Steph has been described as having inherited many traits from her parents – including their most narcissistic desire to win no matter what.

Smart, confident and completely reckless, Steph, played by Georgia Jay, hasn’t seen either of her parents in over a decade. ITV

Meanwhile, Minder and The Crown actor Nicholas Day has been cast in the role of Ruby's charismatic dad Anthony, who seems to be all charm to the outside world, but there is a reason why Ruby hasn't seen her father in over three decades and all will soon be revealed.

Speaking on the new arrivals, Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper said: "We’re delighted to be welcoming Nicholas and Georgia to Emmerdale as part of the Miligan family.

"With so much yet to discover about Ruby, the arrival of her father and daughter will unlock her past and see Ruby and Caleb tested in ways we’ve never seen before.

"With two actors of such great calibre, they're certainly set to make their mark on the Dales."

Charismatic Anthony, played by Nicholas Day (Minder, The Crown) has mellowed in his old age and he seems like delightful company to the outside world, but Ruby (Beth Cordingly) hasn’t seen her father in over thirty years. ITV

Discussing his cast, actor Nicholas Day commented: "I’ve been made so welcome in the Emmerdale family. And my screen family is great to work with, the scenes just fly. No kidding – I feel blessed."

Finally, actress Georgia Jay revealed: "I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. The cast and crew have all been so welcoming and I’m very excited to see what lies ahead for Steph, given her intriguing backstory."

Anthony Fox and Steph Miligan will arrive on-screen later this month.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

