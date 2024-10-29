Addressing her character's on-screen absence and teasing her return, Jameson recently told Inside Soap: "I think Mary's been kept busy being a supportive grandma to baby Ivy recently off camera — that's what the viewers will probably assume, as we haven't seen much of Ivy either!"

She continued: "I've had a really easy summer, so I'm itching to get started back now. I think my winter will be full-on!"

Emmerdale fans will get to see Mary become a bartender at the Woolpack, meaning there’ll be plenty of drama in store for the character.

"Mary will be good with the customers, I think. Not so sure she's so good at pouring the pints," Jameson said. "I think we'll see her a bit more no-nonsense."

The actor went on to tease that Mary, Rhona, Marlon and the kids will be involved in a big plot going forward.

"The family will have an intense story that will last about a year where we have to pull together," she said.

Louise Jameson as Mary and Zoe Henry as Rhona in Emmerdale. ITV

It's fair to say that Mary has been rather unlucky in love since coming out as gay in 2022, with the character suffering multiple heartbreaks and even falling prey to a romance scam in 2023.

Jameson added that what she really wants for her character is "another disastrous affair" with a "lesbian wedding and then [to] have a punch-up at the reception".

She continued: "I could see Mary wearing a sequinned suit — something chic with a touch of vulgarity."

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.