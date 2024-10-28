Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Michael Parr reveals what’s in store for his antagonistic alter ego this time round, teasing old scores that need settling and intriguing new relationships set to surprise the fans...

How does it feel to be back in Emmerdale?

It feels great, there’s still that nice family vibe here. And I’d forgotten how much I enjoyed playing Ross because he’s so troublesome! As a northerner it’s also nice to be back up here in Leeds – aside from when I was in Emmerdale before, I haven’t lived in the north since I was 15.

Did you ever think you’d play Ross again?

No, I really thought that was the end in 2018, but thankfully they never killed him off! When they asked me, I actually had another job lined up and had to choose, but my heart and home is with Emmerdale. I watched old clips to remind myself of Ross and his little mannerisms – he’s quite flamboyant and likes to put some panache into things. And he’s very rude, I couldn’t get away with being that obnoxious!

What’s in store for Ross this time round?

He’s always at war with somebody so there’ll be a lot of trouble, and a lot of flirting because he likes the girls as much as he likes fighting! He comes back in with a bang and makes his presence known in the village.

Who will he clash with?

By his nature Ross clashes with everybody! Obviously there’s his old enemy Cain but also Kim Tate, who he didn’t cross paths with before. The Tate family are responsible for Ross getting scarred from the acid attack [which was intended for Kim’s step grandson Joe]. Plus he’s had beef with Aaron, he’s doing illegal fighting with Billy, but will they leave that in the ring or could it spill outside? John Sugden would make a good enemy and I’d love scenes with Ruby and Caleb. Ross is comfortable in chaos!

What about his relationship with Moira, who killed his mum?

Moira has a lot going on with her brain tumour and it’s not until we’re a little deeper into Ross being back that you’ll see how their relationship unfolds. Unlike most people, Moira actually believes in Ross, but his return will be stressful for her. Ross is like an ace card, he’s either high or he’s low – in Moira’s eyes he has the potential to be a high card...

Is there romance on the horizon?

I’ve been shooting some romantic scenes but can’t give away who they’re with! I wasn’t necessarily surprised with who Ross gets with but I’m excited. There is a softer side to Ross, you’ll also see that with his son Moses and his bond with little April, who’s not so little anymore!

What can you tease about the illegal fighting storyline?

Ross is in way above his head as usual. His back's against the wall and that’s where the character is at his best. Jade, who runs the fights, is a terrifying character, Twinnie-Lee Moore’s performance is menacing and she brings a real edge to her.

How long is Ross sticking around?

He’s definitely here for a little short stint, whether he stays after that is completely up to our wonderful producers and writers! I would like to stay for a while but this is soap, and anything can happen... While he’s here you can expect big drama, excitement and lots of action!

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

