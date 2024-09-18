Emmerdale's Caleb hides shattering secret from Ruby – will he come clean?
Ruby has no idea that she's been deceived.
Caleb Miligan (William Ash) kept a terrible secret from wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly) in tonight's Emmerdale (18th September 2024), following his dodgy deal.
When Ruby's estranged mother Helen Fox (Sharon Maughan) tried to contact her, Caleb intervened and paid Helen a visit, where the latter explained that she was dying, regretted her harsh treatment of Ruby and wanted to make amends.
Caleb insisted that if Helen wanted to see Ruby that badly, she could pay him £100k first!
The next morning, Ruby was downhearted that their son Nicky (Lewis Cope) hadn't been in touch on his birthday; but Caleb managed to cheer Ruby up.
Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) later asked Caleb for an urgent loan, and in his desperation to pay his blackmailer, he signed over his share of the haulage firm as collateral.
More like this
Awaiting the funds from Helen, Caleb agreed just as a call came through on his phone. Meanwhile, Ruby arrived at the hospital after a call from Helen's nurse.
The nurse then revealed that Helen had passed away just 20 minutes earlier, and a reeling Ruby went into the room where Helen's body lay, wondering aloud what her mum had wanted to say to her and why it had taken her so long to get in touch.
Nearby, Caleb listened in, knowing that he was the reason Ruby had missed out on closure with Helen.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Back in the village, Caleb told Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) that their deal had fallen through, before heading home, where he was seen on his phone just as Will received a reminder from his mystery tormenter.
When Ruby arrived, she told her husband that her mum was dead – and Caleb feigned shock. As Ruby admitted she had longed to hear Helen say sorry, and felt that her mother had never truly loved her, the lying Caleb supported her, failing to reveal that Helen had been full of remorse.
But as he concealed his scheming, a notification popped up on Caleb's phone, telling him that Helen had transferred the £100k to his account before she died. Will Caleb come clean to Ruby?
Read more:
- Emmerdale confirms return of iconic Barton after 6 years
- Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins teases Victoria's big John Sugden discovery
- 3 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Tom corners Belle as an ambulance is called to the village
- Emmerdale's Will Ash teases Caleb's "devious" deal with Ruby's estranged mother
- Jurell Carter on "heartbroken" Nate's sad Emmerdale exit after five years
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.