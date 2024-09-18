Caleb insisted that if Helen wanted to see Ruby that badly, she could pay him £100k first!

The next morning, Ruby was downhearted that their son Nicky (Lewis Cope) hadn't been in touch on his birthday; but Caleb managed to cheer Ruby up.

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) later asked Caleb for an urgent loan, and in his desperation to pay his blackmailer, he signed over his share of the haulage firm as collateral.

More like this

Beth Cordingly as Ruby Fox-Miligan in Emmerdale. ITV

Awaiting the funds from Helen, Caleb agreed just as a call came through on his phone. Meanwhile, Ruby arrived at the hospital after a call from Helen's nurse.

The nurse then revealed that Helen had passed away just 20 minutes earlier, and a reeling Ruby went into the room where Helen's body lay, wondering aloud what her mum had wanted to say to her and why it had taken her so long to get in touch.

Nearby, Caleb listened in, knowing that he was the reason Ruby had missed out on closure with Helen.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Back in the village, Caleb told Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) that their deal had fallen through, before heading home, where he was seen on his phone just as Will received a reminder from his mystery tormenter.

When Ruby arrived, she told her husband that her mum was dead – and Caleb feigned shock. As Ruby admitted she had longed to hear Helen say sorry, and felt that her mother had never truly loved her, the lying Caleb supported her, failing to reveal that Helen had been full of remorse.

But as he concealed his scheming, a notification popped up on Caleb's phone, telling him that Helen had transferred the £100k to his account before she died. Will Caleb come clean to Ruby?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.