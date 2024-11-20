Telling her stressed husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) not to wait around at the hospital, Moira told him she loved him, and was soon falling into a deep sleep via anaesthetic.

While the voice of her surgeon could be heard in real time, Moira found herself dreaming that she was at home with son Isaac (Bobby Dunsmuir) and stepson Kyle (Huey Quinn), who acted out her operation before dragging her outside to watch them play.

There, Moira was overwhelmed to be joined by her late daughter Holly Barton, as Sophie Powles unexpectedly reprised her memorable role after Holly tragically died by overdose in 2016.

Moira Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

In scenes beautifully portrayed by Robb and Powles, Holly declared that she was better now, adding that she had never meant to leave Moira and their loved ones.

But in the present, Moira's surgery led to blood loss and she suffered a seizure, just as Holly seemed to be leading her towards an eternity in the afterlife.

Though she desperately wanted to be with her beloved daughter, Moira couldn't bear to leave Kyle and Isaac, and Holly remarked that her mum hadn't changed.

Waking in recovery, Moira longed to have Holly back, telling Cain that she had held her in her arms.

Moira was happy to have made it through the risky, but ultimately successful procedure. But, just as we were left with a warm glow, the day played out in reverse chronological order from Cain's perspective.

Cain was seen with bloodied knuckles, confronted by half-brother Caleb Miligan (William Ash) and also Jimmy King (Nick Miles).

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle. ITV

Jimmy condemned Cain for, off-screen, attacking Tom King (James Chase) – the abusive ex-husband of Cain's half-sister Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

Cain then punched Jimmy, but the biggest twist came as a troubled Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) finished getting dressed in the garage alongside Cain!

Ruby had sought refuge from estranged father Anthony (Nicholas Day), and a row between her and Cain led to passion, with Cain feeling wretched for betraying Moira at the worst possible time.

Guilt-ridden, Cain almost ducked out of visiting Moira – but as he made his way to her bedside, can Cain live with his dirty secret or will he confess all to his wife and brother?

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1.

