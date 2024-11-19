4 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Tom King finally faces justice after sinister last stand
Ella is suspicious, Pollard admits a secret and Steph gets a shock.
This article contains discussion of domestic abuse, including coercive control, that some readers may find upsetting.
Abusive Tom King (James Chase) will face the beginnings of justice in upcoming scenes – but first, he puts ex-wife Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) through more turmoil.
Elsewhere, Ella Forster (Paula Lane) gets closer to discovering the secret romance between Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).
Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) reveals a secret to Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), while Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay) hears some big family news.
Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 25th - 29th November 2024.
1. Tom King targets Belle King again - before finally facing justice
Tom pleads with Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) to trust him, but Nicola is furious when Jimmy King (Nick Miles) takes Tom's side again.
In the church, Tom feigns prayer to impress Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), who soon softens.
When Tom hints that he wants them to get engaged one day, Amelia agrees to speak up for him against Nicola.
Tom and Amelia are a united front at the café, but Nicola remains unconvinced. Tom floats the idea of moving away with Amelia, but Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is gobsmacked by what he's overheard.
Sam is not happy when the police inform him they still aren't in a position to take action over Tom, and Belle is reeling by the lack of progress in the investigation against Tom.
As Belle heads upstairs to run a bath, Tom slips in through the back door and creeps around unnoticed. Tom steals one of Belle's tops and leaves, and Belle's later scared when she bumps into Tom, who taunts her.
Belle is taken aback to see Amelia wearing what she believes is her missing top, and Leyla and Amelia are stunned by the accusation.
A flustered Belle leaves in a panic, and at Victoria Sugden's (Isabel Hodgins) house, Tom furiously rages at Amelia for her accusations.
As he forcefully marches her out of the house, Tom is seen by Jimmy and an arriving DS Foy (Robert Cavanah), who's there to take him in for questioning.
Yet again, Tom tries to outwit those around him, but before long, he's on the receiving end of justice.
Is the end finally nigh for evil Tom?
You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.
You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.
2. Ella Forster is suspicious of Liam Cavanagh and Chas Dingle
Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is concerned when she hears Ella is planning on leaving the village.
Chas feels guilty when she overhears Ella and Manpreet discussing Ella's living situation in the Woolpack, but Manpreet announces she has a plan.
Liam, meanwhile, pays Chas a clandestine visit in the backroom after hearing of Ella's plans to leave.
Chas is shocked when Liam tells her he's in love with her, and Liam is secretly gutted when he finds out that instead of moving away, Ella is moving into Dale Head with Manpreet.
Later, Chas asks Liam to put the brakes on their relationship a little, but then confesses that she loves him too.
Ella is suspicious after catching their heated conversation - will she discover the pair are an item?
3. Eric Pollard makes mystery confession to Leyla Harding
At his and Brenda Walker's (Lesley Dunlop) engagement party, Pollard gives his speech and announces a honeymoon cruise.
Brenda is overjoyed, and with the celebrations in full swing, Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) is curious where Pollard got his new influx of wealth.
Although Pollard plays wry, he suddenly panics and leaves, with a suspicious Leyla following behind.
After following him home, Leyla is gobsmacked when ashen Pollard makes an admission.
What does he confess?
4. Steph Miligan shocked over cancer news from grandfather Anthony Fox
Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) begs daughter Steph for another chance.
Then, Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) returns, and leaves Steph stunned with the news that he has cancer.
Saddened by her grandfather's diagnosis, Steph pledges her support, hoping it might help mend the strained relationship between him and Ruby.
But is Steph right, or will Ruby distance herself further?
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
