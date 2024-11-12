Ahead of Steph's arrival in the village, RadioTimes.com caught up with actors Georgia and William about what to expect from firecracker Steph.

Speaking of Caleb and Ruby's relationship with their daughter, Ash said: "We've not been great, we've damaged her quite a lot. So when she appears back, it's definitely a big opportunity to kind of start fresh."

Nicholas Day as Anthony Fox, Georgia Jay as Steph Miligan, Beth Cordingly as Ruby Fox-Miligan and William Ash as Caleb Miligan for Emmerdale. ITV

In scenes to air next week, Ruby is lost for words when Steph arrives in Emmerdale and attempts to get to the bottom of her relationship with Ruby's mother, Helen.

But when Steph continues to berate her mother for her childhood, it isn't the reunion viewers may have been expecting.

When asked to describe Steph, Jay told RadioTimes.com: "Tough and she's smart, and I'm gonna say warm as well."

But it isn't just Steph who arrives in the village, as she is joined by her grandfather Anthony (Nicholas Day), Ruby's father.

In scenes set to air, Ruby is in disbelief to realise that Steph brought Anthony to the village, and wants absolutely nothing to do with him.

However, Caleb insists on having words with Anthony, and after a heated conversation, Caleb is taken aback by Anthony's sincerity.

Nicholas Day as Anthony Fox, Georgia Jay as Steph Miligan in Emmerdale. ITV

With Steph described to have traits from both parents - including their most narcissistic desire to win no matter what - the question was posed to Jay as to whether there are also some differences to Caleb and Ruby that viewers can expect.

"She doesn't want to be like her mother," Jay explained. "That is very clear from the get-go. She's had to survive, and I think that's a massive driver for her behaviours, because she's had to survive and bring herself up. She's very wise and mature for her years."

While sharing personality traits with her mother, Steph is "much more measured and grounded", but will certainly do what she can to get her way...

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

