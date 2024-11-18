Steph pitched up in the nick of time last week, saving dad Caleb (William Ash) from being crushed to death by a vengeful Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson).

While Steph claimed she was only in the village to claim her inheritance from late grandmother Helen Fox (Sharon Maughan), Caleb was hopeful he could win her round, bringing her to Mill Cottage for breakfast.

The mood was just lightening when Ruby returned from her trip to visit their son Nicky (Lewis Cope), and Caleb was sent away so that mother and daughter could discuss their issues.

Raking up the past, Steph recalled being coldly dumped at a boarding school, with Ruby reminding her that she had stolen a car aged just 14! Steph had wanted to live with her grandparents, but Ruby felt this wasn't practical.

When Steph dished out some insults about Ruby's parenting style, Ruby lost her temper and slapped her. She tried to apologise, but Steph was adamant that her mum had never cared about her, and stormed out.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Caleb opened up to half-sister Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), tearfully explaining that Steph's rebellious teens were a result of his own mistakes.

Steph had caught her dad with another woman, and Caleb had asked her to keep quiet. When Ruby learned the truth, she took her hurt out on Steph and packed her bags.

Caleb wished he had stood up to Ruby at the time, and Chas urged him to step up now and finally make amends with Steph.

At the Mill, Caleb comforted an upset Ruby, assuring her that Steph was the best of both of them and that she would come round.

But elsewhere, Steph took a mysterious call, telling the other person of Ruby's attitude before insisting she knew "what's at stake".

Sitting down to drinks with Ross Barton (Michael Parr), Steph flirted and invited him back to the B&B with her.

But who is she in cahoots with? Could it be her soon-to-arrive grandfather, Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day)?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.