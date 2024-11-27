Emmerdale has aired a welcome turning point for Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper), as her abusive ex-husband Tom (James Chase) finally faced the consequences of his vile actions.

When Belle returned home from the mental health unit, she moved in with cousin Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), and insisted she was happy to be left alone in the house.

As she ran a bath and unpacked, Tom let himself in and stole one of Belle's tops, gifting it to his oblivious girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).

Tom was not happy to find Amelia wearing the garment while working in the salon, and warned her to go home and change.

But before she could do so, Belle walked in and clocked her, looking shaken as she declared that an identical top of hers had just gone missing.

Unsettled, Amelia asked Tom about this, and he grew angry that she was doubting him over Belle's accusations.

But as Tom marched Amelia outside, forcefully grabbing her arm in the process, Jimmy King (Nick Miles) witnessed the scene, with DS Foy (Robert Cavanah) arriving to take Tom in for further questioning.

At the police station, Tom was shown images of himself leaving Dale Head, the marital home he shared with Belle. Then, there were stills of Belle from his own spying cameras, including intimate shots of her showering and sleeping.

Tom continued to deny any wrongdoing, but as a reeling Jimmy walked in to see Tom being escorted to the front desk, Belle was approached by DS Foy in the Woolpack.

Belle was convinced she was about to be re-arrested for attacking Tom with an axe in self-defence, but Foy informed her that Tom had now been charged with coercive controlling behaviour and assault.

As Belle emotionally thanked the detective, is justice around the corner? Emmerdale recently confirmed that Tom and Belle's harrowing storyline will conclude with a special episode.

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1.

