Tom has been abusing wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) with violence, gaslighting and coercive control for several months, and as she prepared to report him to the police, she was finally starting to see a future beyond her ordeal.

But Tom, who recently went into hiding, now had new girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) onside.

Tonight, Amelia told Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) that she now believed Belle - but it was all a ploy as she was seen telling Tom she would do whatever he wanted.

More like this

Amelia then asked Belle if they could meet at Wishing Well cottage for a chat, lying that she wanted to help her. Alone at home, Belle was terrified when Tom walked in and locked Belle inside, revealing Amelia's role in setting the whole thing up.

Belle was once again tormented and attacked by Tom. ITV

Tom proceeded to mock Belle, taking her phone when she tried to call for help and telling her how she had wrecked their marriage, even as Belle declared every sickening move he had made towards her and branded him "a weak, pathetic abuser".

When Belle tried once more to leave, Tom knocked her to the ground and hit her again and again, with a numb and traumatised Belle later seen staring at the blood from her injuries.

She was forced to contain her terror when a delivery man left a parcel outside, but soon picked up her brother Sam Dingle's (James Hooton) shotgun and threatened to shoot Tom in order to make her escape.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As Tom chased her through the village, Belle hid in the cottage flat, desperately trying to keep Tom out as she feared for her life. Tom clocked Belle's hiding place and dragged an axe along with him, ordering Belle to let him in.

As the Dingles realised that she was in danger, Belle screamed as Tom broke down the door with the axe. She went to shoot Tom, only to find the weapon's safety was still on.

A gloating Tom took the gun, took the safety off and prepared to shoot Belle - only to turn his back and be struck down with the axe! As Belle stood over Tom's lifeless body, has she killed him?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.