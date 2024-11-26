The villain is still trying to wreck Belle's (Eden Taylor-Draper) life despite being separated from her.

Although playing happy families with Amelia (Daisy Campbell), it's clear he's intensely obsessed with Belle.

He snuck into her house and stole one of her jumpers, with the intention not quite clear at the time, but was nevertheless creepy.

The weird moment gained clarity later on when back with Amelia, and asked her if she wanted to go to The Hide for Taco Tuesday.

She said she would, and proudly strutted in to the room wearing Belle's jumper, thanking Tom for her new gift.

The disturbing scene reminded us neither Belle nor Amelia are safe from Tom's evil ways.

However, we thankfully don't have long to wait before Tom is stopped in his wicked tracks.

It's been confirmed his comeuppance will come in December, during an hour-long episode to bring the abusive storyline to a close.

Producer Laura Shaw said: "When we first embarked on this journey we knew we wanted to show domestic abuse, coercive control and manipulation in all its guises.

"The privilege we have on a drama such as Emmerdale is being able to show the reality of a situation like Belle's over a longer period of time to authentically reflect what so many people go through in real life on a daily basis.

"We knew from the outset that Belle would need some sort of closure on Tom and we know our Emmerdale audience always look forward to our villains getting their comeuppance.

"We don't want to spoil the outcome of this story and reveal what will happen to Tom, but needless to say, Belle's going to be in a much better place by this Christmas."

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

