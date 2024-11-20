Now, eight years on from Robb's incredible performance, she was reunited with her former co-star - just as Moira underwent brain surgery.

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, Powles reveals that returning to the show was just like coming home, and shares her praise for Robb's authentic portrayal of Moira's brain tumour diagnosis.

The star also tells us of her happy memories on Emmerdale, and what she's been up to since leaving.

Read on for the full interview below.

Were you excited when Emmerdale approached you for this episode?

"I was really happy to come back. Being a part of Emmerdale was just the best experience. Genuinely made friends for life in the cast and crew, learnt so much and have the best memories. So, really grateful to come back and work with friends again on a show I love so much."

Have you watched Natalie play Moira's brain tumour storyline?

"Natalie is just the most incredible actress. She puts her heart and soul into every storyline. She researches everything to give the most authentic experience. What I’ve seen has been so heartbreaking and obviously brilliant."

What an episode to be part of! Was it an easy decision to come back for it and did you like the script?

Moira was overcome with happiness to see Holly. ITV

"Yeah, it’s a really powerful episode, and Nats and I both cried when we read the scenes. They are really beautifully written."

Tell us about your day on set.

"It was so lovely to come back for the day. To be honest, it felt like I had never left. It was just a great day doing what I love with people I love."

Did it take you long to get back into the role of Holly?

"Natalie and I facetimed the night before to run everything and check we were on the same page. And the minute I was back on set with Natalie also in character, I just slipped straight back into character. Hair, makeup and costume did an amazing job of helping me feel like Holly again."

Do you have a lot of happy memories from your time on Emmerdale?

"I have the best memories of working on Emmerdale. I was so young when I started the show. I learnt so much, laughed a lot and made friends I call family.

"A lot of the older cast and crew took me under their wing and showed me so much love and kindness.

"Sadly, some of them are no longer with us. Especially my beautifully magic friend Kitty, our incredible producer Gavin. I’ll always be so grateful that I met them and for everything they did for me."

What have you been up to since leaving the show?

Moira and Holly shared a heart-to-heart in touching scenes. ITV

"Since leaving the show, I have been busy. I've travelled with my boyfriend Mark and friends. Had amazing opportunities assisting and producing for him on various film projects. I’ve done a lot of theatre, voice-over work and written poems. And I sell prints with my brilliant friend Emily at The Happy Newspaper.

"The main thing is becoming a mum to two incredible little girls. It’s without a doubt the most life-changing and the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Do you keep in touch with anybody from Emmerdale?

"I keep in touch with a lot of the cast who are a massive part of my family's life."

Do you miss Holly and being part of the show?

"I really do miss the show and working with friends. As an actress, constant work is really rare. I miss just knowing I would be doing what I love every week."

Will you be watching the episode go out?

"Yes. Can’t wait to sit with my little family and watch it."

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

