Also, Eric Pollard's (Chris Chittell) error leads to heartbreak for fiancée Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop)!

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 2nd - 6th December 2024.

3 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. April Windsor in danger as Ross Barton fears history will repeat itself

Ross is left terrified and traumatised. ITV

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) enjoys lording his bond with stepson Moses over the youngster's livid dad Ross, and Mack is happy to have the stolen cash to provide for his family.

Meanwhile, Jade (Twinnie Lee Moore) issues threats to Ross, insisting he must come up with the 10 grand she claims has been stolen.

Ross continues to protest that he didn't take the money, and as accusations fly, John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) inadvertently covers for the guilty Mack.

Jade needles Ross about April and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), and he's terrified of the growing threats towards his loved ones if he can't return Jade's money.

April is in danger. ITV

Ross unsuccessfully tries to convince oblivious Charity to take Moses away in order to protect him, while a frustrated April has no idea that Jade is watching her.

As the teen's dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) won't let her go to town after school, April reluctantly accepts a lift from a seemingly friendly Jade.

In a video call to Ross, Jade reveals she has kidnapped April! Ross borrows Billy Fletcher's (Jay Kontzle) car and goes alone to rescue April, getting a location pin from Jade.

Ross is overwhelmed with dread to realise he is heading to a place intimately connected to the death of April's mother, Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth).

Ross is haunted by flashbacks of his beloved Donna's suicide in 2014, as he finds a tearful April held off the edge of a car park by one of Jade's cronies.

As Jade continues to demand the cash that Ross doesn't have, can he save poor April?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

2. Ruby Fox-Miligan struggles amid olive branch to father Anthony Fox

Ruby is uneasy. ITV

Ruby is shaken to realise that Anthony is telling the truth about his cancer diagnosis.

Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay) convinces Caleb Miligan (William Ash) that Ruby and Anthony need to clear the air for there to be harmony within the family and the village.

Ruby later extends an olive branch to Anthony for Caleb and Steph's benefit, but as she distances herself from the seemingly happy family, what is she hiding?

Ruby and Caleb in Emmerdale. ITV

Anthony tells Steph that a reconciliation with Ruby seems increasingly unlikely, and hints that Steph could instead leave the village to support him.

Caleb pleads with Ruby to find a way to make things work, so they can keep daughter Steph in their lives.

But with Ruby increasingly troubled, will she agree?

3. Brenda Walker hurt by a revelation from Eric Pollard

Liam intervenes. ITV

Pollard is confused that the uplift in cryptocurrency is not showing on his account.

Meanwhile, as Brenda happily finds her ideal wedding dress, she is worried to find that there appears to be no money in her bank account to pay for it.

Pollard lies to Brenda, claiming her missing money must be due to a technology glitch.

Later, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is concerned to see Pollard about to be reckless with the shop's cash, fixated on placing a bet on a horse.

Pollard is thwarted when Liam's attempts to stop him lead to the latter blocking his exit.

Brenda and Pollard in Emmerdale. ITV

Pollard must soon face the wrath of a devastated and furious Brenda, and his efforts to make amends fall flat.

When Brenda asks Pollard if his marriage proposal was genuine, it soon becomes clear that this might have been influenced by his medication for Parkinson's disease.

Pollard is heartbroken at the turmoil he's caused, while Brenda despairs.

Is there any way back for the couple?

Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.