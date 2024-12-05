Elsewhere, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) faces a setback in his bid to destroy wife Kim Tate (Claire King).

Amelia Spencer's (Daisy Campbell) departure will air ahead of the festive season, while love is in the air for Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth).

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) gets the wrong end of the stick, while April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) embraces the role of troublesome teenager.

Here are all the latest Emmerdale spoilers as we get closer to Christmas.

6 Emmerdale spoilers for 16th - 20th December 2024

1. Tom King fakes hospital emergency ahead of trial - will Belle get justice?

Charity may make matters worse. ITV

In the prison, a 'code red' is declared in Tom's cell, and word spreads to his ex-wife, Belle, that Tom has been rushed to hospital after trying to take his own life.

With Tom due in court, everyone wonders if the case will go ahead, and Belle begins to spiral once more.

The family try to bolster the young woman, but Belle is terrified of having Tom's death on her hands, and questions if she can really fight for justice.

Belle is uneasy ahead of Tom's trial. ITV

Belle speaks to Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) about Tom's suicide attempt, but will Paddy's words help or leave her more confused?

Meanwhile, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) gains access to Tom's hospital room, alarming Tom.

Everyone worries for Belle. ITV

But when she tries to make him admit that he faked his suicide attempt to derail the trial and Belle's testimony, Tom realises Belle must be spiralling, leaving Charity regretting her interference.

When Tom's solicitor Ollie (Alistair Toovey) visits Tom in hospital, Tom explains that he thinks Belle will no longer testify.

The next morning, with the court case due to begin, Belle leaves her family a mysterious note before slipping out of the Dingle home.

A smug Tom prepares to give his best performance, while the Dingles search for missing Belle – but the prosecution barrister admits that without Belle, they'll struggle to secure a conviction.

James Chase as Tom King in Emmerdale. ITV

Ollie informs Tom that Belle still hasn't arrived at court, and Tom is pleased to see the fruits of his labour. The jury gathers, and Tom is triumphant as he prepares to take centre stage.

But will Belle show up and speak her truth?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

2. Will Taylor panics over scheme as the Fletchers get happy news

Kim and Dawn. ITV

Kim is touched when Will suggests the vow renewal should be an intimate occasion, but she begins to waver when she realises her husband doesn't intend to invite family.

But when stepdaughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) is enthusiastic about attending, Kim is thrilled.

Kim asks a touched Dawn to move back to Home Farm, and things get even better when baby Evan's consultant reveals the little boy might be home for Christmas.

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), however, refuses to move back to Home Farm, and Dawn is torn.

Will Taylor in Emmerdale. ITV

Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on conniving Will when Kim announces that not only are Dawn and the kids coming to the vow renewal, they are considering moving back in too.

Dawn and Billy are blindsided when Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) asks them to move out of Holdgate within the week, and Dawn is frustrated when Billy still won't agree to return to the manor despite their dire situation.

As for Will, he panics about his plan when Dawn arrives with her belongings, and does his best to put her off moving in!

How will Dawn react, and will Will's plotting be exposed?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Amelia Spencer exits the village

Daisy Campbell as Amelia in Emmerdale. ITV

Amelia announces that she's moving away from the village.

Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) throws a last-minute goodbye party for Amelia, but Amelia is gutted when Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), who has been like a mum to her, fails to show up.

Later, Amelia is emotional as she bids farewell, but will Kerry really let Amelia leave without a proper goodbye?

4. Aaron Dingle and John Sugden confess their love

Aaron and John move forward. ITV

Aaron is unimpressed when John surprises him with a camping trip.

But things soon take a more positive turn on the trip, as John finally opens up and the pair deepen their emotional connection.

United, Aaron and John confess that they love each other. Will their relationship go from strength to strength?

We're still not sure John can be trusted, but are we right to be so wary?

5. Brenda Walker jumps to conclusions over Eric Pollard

Lesley Dunlop as Brenda. ITV

Kerry realises that Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is struggling with his housework.

But when Brenda arrives with supplies, she hears the pair upstairs and gets the wrong end of the stick!

Can Kerry and Pollard set Brenda straight?

6. April Windsor rebels after recent events

April misbehaves! ITV

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) despairs at April's sudden rebellious streak.

What exactly is the usually sensible youngster up to?

Recently, April's life was in danger when Jade (Twinnie-Lee Moore) ordered her cronies to dangle the teen off a car park, while Ross Barton (Michael Parr) looked on helplessly.

Has this experience changed April?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.