The abusive Tom has been arrested for breaking bail conditions, after being charged with coercive control and assault.

Although girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) washed her hands of him, Tom refused to give up, adamant that he was not going down for his heinous crimes as he plotted to ruin Belle in court.

As the final chapter of this harrowing storyline continues, Angelica attempts to make contact with cousin Tom in prison.

Rebecca Bakes as Angelica King. ITV

It's not long before impressionable Angel is reeled in by Tom's flattery, and he even wins her round to his vile anti-Belle stance.

Belle soon tells Angel's mum, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), that Tom has pleaded not guilty, but Nicola and husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) are oblivious to their daughter's continued connection to Tom.

Over the phone, manipulative Tom convinces Angel to try and win Jimmy round to his defence! But will Angelica do as Tom asks?

You can find out what happens next in our Emmerdale spoilers, where the impact of Tom's latest manipulations is revealed.

The ITV soap recently confirmed that Tom and Belle's domestic abuse storyline will conclude with an hour-long special episode, during which the voices of real-life survivors will be heard.

Meanwhile, Angelica's involvement in Tom's scheme will air from Monday 2nd December 2024.

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.