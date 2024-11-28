Justice finally came calling for evil Tom King (James Chase) in the latest instalment of Emmerdale, as his horrific abuse of ex-wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) began its last chapter.

Belle was overcome with relief when DS Foy (Robert Cavanah) confirmed that Tom had been charged with coercive controlling behaviour and assault, and that the police would not be pursuing a case against her for attacking her husband in self-defence.

Tom's uncle, Jimmy King (Nick Miles), now realised that Belle had been the victim all along.

Having been bailed pending a trial, Tom returned to the village, where Jimmy and wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) ordered him to move out.

Yet again, Tom insisted that Belle was a liar, but this time, Jimmy refused to be manipulated, and paid Belle a visit to apologise.

Jimmy asked for the harrowing truth about Tom's behaviour, and Belle explained that Tom once faked a suicide attempt to stop her from leaving him.

Back at the house, Jimmy condemned Tom's actions, reminded of his late brother, Tom's father Carl (Tom Lister).

Tom turned on Jimmy, branding him weak, but Jimmy saw Tom off once and for all.

The vile character pleaded with girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) to give him Kerry Wyatt's (Laura Norton) car so he could flee, asking her to join him in Saudi Arabia.

Amelia helped Tom, but it was clear to viewers that she was starting to see his true colours at last, and she later admitted as much.

On his way out of the village, Tom spotted Belle, and nastily congratulated her for ruining his life. But Belle stood strong, telling him that terminating her pregnancy was the best thing she ever did.

When Belle urged Tom to face up to his crimes, he grabbed and threatened her, darkly insisting that the world would be a better place without her.

Belle claimed she could accept not getting justice so long as she was free of Tom, and he shouted that he loved her as she walked away for good.

As Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) searched for Tom, they found he had abandoned Kerry's car and found another escape route.

Tom had given Amelia a false version of his plan, while he plotted to "sail off into the sunset".

But there was a triumphant twist when Belle revealed that she had put her phone in Tom's bag, and that a tracker would lead the police straight to him.

At the ferry port, DS Foy arrested Tom for violating his bail conditions, and he raged over Belle's part in his capture. Is this the end for Tom?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.