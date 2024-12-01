Ella Forster was introduced as a feisty receptionist and soon became friends with Mandy Dingle (Lisa Reilly) and a love interest for Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

The character's shocking backstory was later explored when she was revealed to have killed a friend of hers during her childhood and had since struggled to fit back into society without judgment. Lane revealed at the time that she had signed a further contract with the soap too.

A later revelation saw it revealed that she was pregnant with Liam's child and she hoped to rekindle their romance but Liam's love for Chas Dingle (Lisa Pargeter) remained strong. Ella later tragically lost the baby and now Liam is fully poised for a future with Chas.

Now, it has been revealed on a talent Spotlight page shared by Lane herself on via Instagram bio that she will cease filming with Emmerdale in February 2025.

This suggests that the character will depart the ITV soap on-screen in Spring 2025.

ITV declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Ella looks set to leave the Dales in the New Year in Emmerdale. ITV

It remains to be seen whether Ella will receive a hopeful ending after years of hardship or whether a darker side will emerge following Liam's rejection and decision to pursue a romance with Chas.

Previously, the star spoke about the shocking developments surrounding Ella's dark and tragic past.

"Ella is so ashamed of her past," she began. "Every time the truth has come out in the past, she has had to move on and start again, so it's incredibly painful to share and know that there is no going back now.

"It's a heaviness she carries all the time in the back of her mind. Pretending to carry on as normal is a short-term fix, and behind closed doors the guilt is very real."

Lane added: "Every birthday is a reminder of what happened and will never allow her to fully move on."

Will Ella be able to find peace before she leaves the Dales?

