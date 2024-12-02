After struggling with debilitating Parkinson's disease symptoms, Pollard seemingly got back on track, thrilling Brenda with a marriage proposal, an engagement ring and plans for a luxury honeymoon.

But he was hiding a worrying secret - Pollard had invested all his money in a dodgy cryptocurrency scheme.

After speaking to Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) about a promising surge in one company, Pollard was hopeful that things were going his way.

Lesley Dunlop as Brenda Walker in Emmerdale. ITV

But his bank account showed no signs of new life, and concerned doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) had to step in when frantic Pollard tried to rectify his situation using the takings from the shop.

Meanwhile, Brenda panicked when she tried to use her own savings to buy her dream wedding dress, only to find her account had been drained.

Pollard claimed there was a technical glitch at the bank, but eventually, he was forced to confess to furious Brenda that he had used her money to invest in what he thought was a lucrative interest.

Brenda was in disbelief, and as Pollard tried to convince her that he could win back her funds, she despaired at his reckless behaviour.

Uncertain if she could ever forgive her partner for his betrayal, is this the end of Brenda and Pollard's longstanding relationship? Or can she find it in her heart to give him another chance?

Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

