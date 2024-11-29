Tom King (James Chase) vowed to get out of the serious charges he's facing in the latest edition of Emmerdale, despite being well and truly guilty.

The abusive character was finally arrested this week as he tried to board a ferry abroad, and it was none other than his ex-wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) who ensured his capture.

In the aftermath, Tom made a phone call to solicitor Ollie (Alistair Toovey), pleading with him to help as he 'wasn't safe' in prison.

Meanwhile, Jimmy (Nick Miles), Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and their daughter Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) looked over some graffiti on their front door, which read 'Scum', clearly referring to evil Tom.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) clocked a suspicious-looking Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), and confronted her.

Amelia admitted she was the culprit, adding that she was angry with Jimmy for originally standing by Tom, which in turn led Amelia to believe in him too.

Understanding, Charity supported Amelia and promised she would always be welcome in the Dingle clan, even as Amelia condemned her own behaviour.

Amelia stepped in to clean up her graffiti, explaining herself and revealing that Ollie had contacted her to put her on Tom's list to receive phone calls.

Belle urged Amelia to steer clear, and she insisted that she would, apologising for how she had treated Belle.

At the prison, Ollie told Tom that Amelia was ignoring his calls, but Tom ordered him to keep trying. He needed Amelia sitting in court, "preferably with her daughter", Esther, to make Tom look as innocent as possible.

Ollie tried to persuade Tom to plead guilty for a reduced sentence, but Tom refused, citing Belle's mental health as a reason to paint her as a liar during his trial.

"She thinks the nightmare's over. Well, it's just begun," declared Tom.

Will the jury see through Tom's manipulative tactics?

