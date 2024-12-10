But for Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), the nightmare is just beginning. What's making his festive season so miserable?

Home Farm is central to some eerie flash-forwards, but what exactly has happened there?

Ahead of all the drama, we've put together this handy guide, so you'll be sure never to miss an episode.

Read on for a double portion of Emmerdale spoilers for 23rd December 2024 - 3rd January 2025.

Emmerdale Christmas and New Year episode guide

Monday 23rd December – 30-minute episode at 7:30pm

Bob is at boiling point. ITV

Marlon and April Windsor's (Amelia Flanagan) relationship is on a knife's edge, but what is causing such tension?

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is uncomfortable when Peter arrives at Home Farm and piles on the pressure for their Christmas Day scheme against Kim Tate (Claire King).

Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is furious to be dealing with Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) and Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) constant bickering at Heath's (Sebastian Dowling) memorial concert.

Belle is shocked. ITV

At Piper's grave, a pensive Belle tells nephew Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) that she never saw her beloved dog's body. Belle suspects that Tom King (James Chase) may have lied about Piper's death, and she and Vinny dig up the grave.

Finding that the body isn't inside, Belle's mind races.

Sparks fly between Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant). Will it be love's young dream?

Christmas Eve, Tuesday 24th December – 30-minute episode at 7pm

April is drunk. ITV

April continues to push boundaries with her behaviour, getting drunk in front of her family.

Belle considers visiting Tom to try and find out where Piper really is.

Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) steels herself for a difficult Christmas Day. But what's making her so unsettled?

Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December – 30-minute episode at 6:30pm

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle. ITV

Marlon is in for a shock on Christmas Day. But what has happened?

In a flash-forward, creepy Christmas music plays as a Christmas tree lays on the ground at Home Farm.

Evidence of a struggle surrounds the scene, but what's going on here? Has Will taken his revenge on Kim?

Kim and Will aren't exactly all smiles. ITV

Belle visits dad Zak's (Steve Halliwell) grave, but there's a festive surprise in store.

Piper runs over to her, having been found by Vinny and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).

Belle and Piper are reunited at last! ITV

Belle is overwhelmed with joy to have her companion home. It's about time we saw Belle with a reason to smile!

The masses arrive at The Mill for Christmas dinner.

Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December – Hour-long episode at 6:30pm

What has happened in Marlon's world? ITV

Marlon continues to struggle over recent events.

There's trouble at Home Farm - but of what kind?

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) sets aside his worries. Is he still hiding his secret fling with Ruby?

Friday 27th December – 30-minute episode at 7:30pm

Marlon and Ross in Emmerdale. ITV

Ross Barton (Michael Parr) and Marlon find themselves in danger.

Ruby is left suspicious - but of who?

Ruby with daughter Steph. ITV

An image shows her with daughter Steph (Georgia Jay), so does this situation concern her?

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) is worried. But what is causing the glue of the Dingle clan to stress?

Monday 30th December - 30-minute episode at 7:30pm

Jacob and Leyla. ITV

The drama continues for Marlon, as he has a terrible start to the New Year.

Jacob arranges a date with Sarah, but then Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) insists he has lunch with her.

Sarah is upset to be stood up by Jacob, but is this a deliberate move from Leyla?

Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) watches a conversation unfold. Who is he listening in on?

New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December – 30-minute episode at 7:45pm

Anthony learns a secret. ITV

Marlon's awful New Year continues.

Anthony learns a secret, and we see him in conversation with a tearful Ruby. What does she say?

As the episode comes to an end, we see five flash-forwards teasing what's to come. But what do they mean?

New Year's Day, Wednesday 1st January 2025 – 30-minute episode at 6:30pm

Is love in the air? ITV

Cain and Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) have booked a quiet lunch before her hospital visit the following day.

Ruby downs champagne. What turmoil is she trying to numb?

Jacob apologises to Sarah, and the pair organise another date. Can they strike up a real romance?

Bob breaks down on the anniversary of Heath's death.

Thursday 2nd January 2025 - Hour-long episode at 7pm

Joe-Warren Plant as Jacob in Emmerdale. ITV

Trainee doctor Jacob spends his first day in A&E, and experiences a baptism of fire.

In a special episode, it all goes wrong and Jacob is reprimanded. Will Jacob question his abilities?

Meanwhile, Moira and Cain arrive for her appointment concerning her brain tumour treatment. How will it go?

Friday 3rd January 2025 - 30-minute episode at 7:30pm

Rhona and Marlon argue. ITV

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is determined to get to the bottom of Ruby's behaviour, as she's drinking heavily and is increasingly agitated.

Eventually, Ruby breaks her silence.

Jacob is stressed as he continues working at A&E.

Marlon and Rhona are at each other's throats. What has re-ignited the conflict between the couple?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

