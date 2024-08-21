Earlier in the week, it appeared that evil Tom King (James Chase) had killed Belle's (Eden Taylor Draper) dog, Piper, as he continued his terrifying abuse of her.

Tom has been exerting terror over Belle for weeks, despite them actually splitting up, as the disgusting villain tries to show he's still in control of her.

Thankfully, viewers discovered Tom didn't actually kill Piper, he just convinced Belle he had as the loveable pooch was seen alive and well in tonight's episode.

Belle went to the burial site of her beloved dog and put her collar on the grave in an emotional scene.

But shortly after that, viewers saw Tom get out of a car in a mystery location and hand over alive-and-well Piper to a couple.

They of course loved the pooch, but were worried that her 'cruel' owner would be looking for her, insinuating it was Belle.

Tom confirmed she wouldn't even know she was gone and left Piper with them.

While Belle doesn't know this latest evil scheme, she is certainly on to Tom and has applied for disclosure of his history under 'Clare's Law' to see if he has a record of abuse.

But crafty Tom knows what she's planning as he's hacked her laptop with malware, meaning he can now watch her every move digitally.

And in trying to keep one step ahead, he's got a solicitor briefed about her "accusations" on him, ready to counter them if she goes public.

For anyone watching who is concerned they may be experiencing domestic abuse, Refuge is here for you, our National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week for free, confidential specialist support on 0808 2000 247, Or visit www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk to speak to an adviser on Live Chat.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

