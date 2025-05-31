The 46-year-old will play Ray, an old contact of the Mackenzies whose charisma and charm hide a complex character with a menacing streak and a dark past.

Joe Absolom as Ray. ITV / Emmerdale

The calm and collected new arrival will rock up at the farm claiming to be selling agricultural machinery before his nefarious intentions become all too clear.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw revealed the show's excitement at adding Absolom to the cast.

She said: "It's fantastic to have such a high-calibre and immensely talented actor join our wonderful team to play the role of Ray.

"Charming, charismatic and effortlessly likeable, Ray is an extremely complex character who very quickly shows his dark and villainous side to some of our most loved villagers, leaving them in no doubt as to what he’s capable of."

Absolom is clearly excited to get stuck into the new character and find out how the Dales have in store for him.

He said: "Well, what an honour to join such a talented team at Emmerdale!

"It’s an iconic show and I’m grateful to be part of it. I can’t wait to see what’s in stock for Ray!"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.