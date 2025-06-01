British Soap Awards 2025 winners: Full list revealed
It was a big night in soapland!
It was a big night for soap fans across the nation as the stars of EastEnders, Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street made their way to the Hackney Empire in London for The British Soap Awards 2025.
And it was certainly a big night for EastEnders, as the beloved soap scooped eight awards at the event, followed by Hollyoaks with three, Emmerdale with two and Coronation Street with one gong.
Hosted by the incomparable Jane McDonald, it was a lavish affair, with awards presented from familiar faces across soapland, including Denise Welch, Julie Hesmondhalgh and Larry Lamb.
The ceremony will air on Thursday 5th June at 8pm over on ITV but for those keen to know who won what, you can read on below for the winners of The British Soap Awards 2025.
The British Soap Awards 2025 winners: Full list
Best British Soap
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders - WINNER
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Best Leading Performer
- Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan, Emmerdale)
- Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater, EastEnders) - WINNER
- Kellie Bright (Linda Carter, EastEnders)
Villain of the Year
- Calum Lill (Joel Deering, Coronation Street)
- Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar, EastEnders) - WINNER
- Ned Porteous (Joe Tate, Emmerdale)
- Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding, Hollyoaks)
Outstanding Achievement Award
David Neilson (Roy Cropper), Coronation Street - WINNER
The Tony Warren Award
Mike Plant, Cameraman, Emmerdale - WINNER
Best Comedy Performance
- Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, Emmerdale)
- Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)
- Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson, EastEnders) - WINNER
- Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)
Best Family
- Coronation Street: The Platts
- EastEnders: The Slaters
- Emmerdale: The Dingles
- Hollyoaks: The Osbornes - WINNER
Best Dramatic Performance
- Coronation Street, Peter Ash (Paul Foreman)
- EastEnders, Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell) - WINNER
- Emmerdale, Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle)
- Hollyoaks, Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne)
Best Single Episode
- Coronation Street, Mason's Death
- EastEnders, Phil's Psychosis – The Mitchells in 1985 - WINNER
- Emmerdale, April's Life On The Streets
- Hollyoaks, Hollyoaks Time Jump
Best On-Screen Partnership
- Coronation Street, Alison King & Vicky Myers (Carla Connor & Lisa Swain)
- EastEnders, Rudolph Walker & Angela Wynter (Patrick & Yolande Trueman) - WINNER
- Emmerdale, William Ash & Beth Cordingly (Caleb Milligan & Ruby Fox-Miligan)
- Hollyoaks, Nathaniel Dass & Oscar Curtis (Dillon Ray & Lucas Hay)
Best Newcomer
- Coronation Street, Jacob Roberts (Kit Green)
- EastEnders, Laura Doddington (Nicola Mitchell)
- Emmerdale, Shebz Miah (Kammy Hadiq)
- Hollyoaks, Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne) - WINNER
Best Storyline
- Coronation Street, Paul’s Battle With MND
- EastEnders, Phil Mitchell: Hypermasculinity in Crisis
- Emmerdale, Belle & Tom – Domestic Abuse
- Hollyoaks, Sibling Sexual Abuse - WINNER
Best Young Performer
- Coronation Street, Will Flanagan (Joseph Winter-Brown)
- EastEnders, Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon)
- Emmerdale, Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor) - WINNER
- Hollyoaks, Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne)
Scene of the Year
- Coronation Street, Mason's Death
- EastEnders, Angie Watts' Shock Return - WINNER
- Emmerdale, Amy's Deathly Plunge Reveals A Grisly Secret
- Hollyoaks, Mercedes Confronts Her Mortality
The British Soap Awards airs on Thursday 5th June at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
