After a year's hiatus, the British Soap Awards are back to celebrate the country's most beloved soaps and their stars.

The ceremony itself will take place this June and will be hosted by Jane McDonald, with awards on the night being presented by a slew of well-known faces from the world of TV.

With EastEnders having just celebrated their 40th anniversary, major storylines continuing to unfold in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, as well as big character departures and arrivals, there really is so much to unpack in the land of the soap opera.

The categories have been split into those that viewers can vote on themselves (which are now open) and panel judged nominations, which include the awards for Best On-Screen Partnership, Best Storyline, Best Newcomer, Scene of the Year and more.

The public vote is now open and will close on the 30th May, so if you have strong feelings about the Best British Soap, Leading Performer, Villain or Comedy Performance, then you'll have to make sure your vote counts.

As for the Outstanding Achievement Award and the Tony Warren Award, they will both be announced on the night, so there's plenty to look forward to!

For the complete list of nominees, you can find out which ones have made the British Soap Awards shortlist below.

The British Soap Awards 2025 – viewer voted categories

Best British Soap

  • Coronation Street
  • EastEnders
  • Emmerdale
  • Hollyoaks

Best Leading Performer

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders.
Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron
  • Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)
  • Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan, Emmerdale)
  • Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater, EastEnders)
  • Kellie Bright (Linda Carter, EastEnders)

Villain of the Year

  • Calum Lill (Joel Deering, Coronation Street)
  • Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar, EastEnders)
  • Ned Porteous (Joe Tate, Emmerdale)
  • Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding, Hollyoaks)

Best Comedy Performance

Jack P Shepherd as David Platt in Coronation Street
Jack P Shepherd as David Platt in Coronation Street. ITV
  • Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, Emmerdale)
  • Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)
  • Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson, EastEnders)
  • Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

The British Soap Awards 2025 – panel voted categories

Best Family

  • Coronation Street: The Platts
  • EastEnders: The Slaters
  • Emmerdale: The Dingles
  • Hollyoaks: The Osbornes

Best Dramatic Performance

Phil and Nigel in EastEnders
Phil and Nigel in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron
  • Coronation Street, Peter Ash (Paul Foreman)
  • EastEnders, Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell)
  • Emmerdale, Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle)
  • Hollyoaks, Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne)

Best Single Episode

  • Coronation Street, Mason's Death
  • EastEnders, Phil's Psychosis – The Mitchells in 1985
  • Emmerdale, April's Life On The Streets
  • Hollyoaks, Hollyoaks Time Jump

Best On-Screen Partnership

Rudolph Walker and Angela Wynter sat next to each other, smiling.
Rudolph Walker and Angela Wynter. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron
  • Coronation Street, Alison King & Vicky Myers (Carla Connor & Lisa Swain)
  • EastEnders, Rudolph Walker & Angela Wynter (Patrick & Yolande Trueman)
  • Emmerdale, William Ash & Beth Cordingly (Caleb Milligan & Ruby Fox-Miligan)
  • Hollyoaks, Nathaniel Dass & Oscar Curtis (Dillon Ray & Lucas Hay)

Best Newcomer

  • Coronation Street, Jacob Roberts (Kit Green)
  • EastEnders, Laura Doddington (Nicola Mitchell)
  • Emmerdale, Shebz Miah (Kammy Hadiq)
  • Hollyoaks, Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne)

Best Storyline

Isabelle Smith as Frankie and Ryan Mulvey as JJ. They are sat next to each other on a sofa looking ahead, with Frankie looking scared as her hands are placed together.
Isabelle Smith as Frankie and Ryan Mulvey as JJ in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures
  • Coronation Street, Paul’s Battle With MND
  • EastEnders, Phil Mitchell: Hypermasculinity in Crisis
  • Emmerdale, Belle & Tom – Domestic Abuse
  • Hollyoaks, Sibling Sexual Abuse

Best Young Performer

  • Coronation Street, Will Flanagan (Joseph Winter-Brown)
  • EastEnders, Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon)
  • Emmerdale, Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor)
  • Hollyoaks, Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne)

Scene of the Year

  • Coronation Street, Mason's Death
  • EastEnders, Angie Watts' Shock Return
  • Emmerdale, Amy's Deathly Plunge Reveals A Grisly Secret
  • Hollyoaks, Mercedes Confronts Her Mortality
