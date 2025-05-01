With EastEnders having just celebrated their 40th anniversary, major storylines continuing to unfold in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, as well as big character departures and arrivals, there really is so much to unpack in the land of the soap opera.

The categories have been split into those that viewers can vote on themselves (which are now open) and panel judged nominations, which include the awards for Best On-Screen Partnership, Best Storyline, Best Newcomer, Scene of the Year and more.

The public vote is now open and will close on the 30th May, so if you have strong feelings about the Best British Soap, Leading Performer, Villain or Comedy Performance, then you'll have to make sure your vote counts.

As for the Outstanding Achievement Award and the Tony Warren Award, they will both be announced on the night, so there's plenty to look forward to!

For the complete list of nominees, you can find out which ones have made the British Soap Awards shortlist below.

The British Soap Awards 2025 – viewer voted categories

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Best Leading Performer

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan, Emmerdale)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater, EastEnders)

Kellie Bright (Linda Carter, EastEnders)

Villain of the Year

Calum Lill (Joel Deering, Coronation Street)

Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar, EastEnders)

Ned Porteous (Joe Tate, Emmerdale)

Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding, Hollyoaks)

Best Comedy Performance

Jack P Shepherd as David Platt in Coronation Street. ITV

Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, Emmerdale)

Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson, EastEnders)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

The British Soap Awards 2025 – panel voted categories

Best Family

Coronation Street: The Platts

EastEnders: The Slaters

Emmerdale: The Dingles

Hollyoaks: The Osbornes

Best Dramatic Performance

Phil and Nigel in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Coronation Street, Peter Ash (Paul Foreman)

EastEnders, Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell)

Emmerdale, Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle)

Hollyoaks, Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne)

Best Single Episode

Coronation Street, Mason's Death

EastEnders, Phil's Psychosis – The Mitchells in 1985

Emmerdale, April's Life On The Streets

Hollyoaks, Hollyoaks Time Jump

Best On-Screen Partnership

Rudolph Walker and Angela Wynter. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Coronation Street, Alison King & Vicky Myers (Carla Connor & Lisa Swain)

EastEnders, Rudolph Walker & Angela Wynter (Patrick & Yolande Trueman)

Emmerdale, William Ash & Beth Cordingly (Caleb Milligan & Ruby Fox-Miligan)

Hollyoaks, Nathaniel Dass & Oscar Curtis (Dillon Ray & Lucas Hay)

Best Newcomer

Coronation Street, Jacob Roberts (Kit Green)

EastEnders, Laura Doddington (Nicola Mitchell)

Emmerdale, Shebz Miah (Kammy Hadiq)

Hollyoaks, Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne)

Best Storyline

Isabelle Smith as Frankie and Ryan Mulvey as JJ in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Coronation Street, Paul’s Battle With MND

EastEnders, Phil Mitchell: Hypermasculinity in Crisis

Emmerdale, Belle & Tom – Domestic Abuse

Hollyoaks, Sibling Sexual Abuse

Best Young Performer

Coronation Street, Will Flanagan (Joseph Winter-Brown)

EastEnders, Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon)

Emmerdale, Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor)

Hollyoaks, Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne)

Scene of the Year

Coronation Street, Mason's Death

EastEnders, Angie Watts' Shock Return

Emmerdale, Amy's Deathly Plunge Reveals A Grisly Secret

Hollyoaks, Mercedes Confronts Her Mortality

