British Soap Awards shortlist confirmed – Full list of nominees this year
The nominees are in for both the public and panel voted categories.
After a year's hiatus, the British Soap Awards are back to celebrate the country's most beloved soaps and their stars.
The ceremony itself will take place this June and will be hosted by Jane McDonald, with awards on the night being presented by a slew of well-known faces from the world of TV.
With EastEnders having just celebrated their 40th anniversary, major storylines continuing to unfold in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, as well as big character departures and arrivals, there really is so much to unpack in the land of the soap opera.
The categories have been split into those that viewers can vote on themselves (which are now open) and panel judged nominations, which include the awards for Best On-Screen Partnership, Best Storyline, Best Newcomer, Scene of the Year and more.
The public vote is now open and will close on the 30th May, so if you have strong feelings about the Best British Soap, Leading Performer, Villain or Comedy Performance, then you'll have to make sure your vote counts.
As for the Outstanding Achievement Award and the Tony Warren Award, they will both be announced on the night, so there's plenty to look forward to!
For the complete list of nominees, you can find out which ones have made the British Soap Awards shortlist below.
The British Soap Awards 2025 – viewer voted categories
Best British Soap
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Best Leading Performer
- Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan, Emmerdale)
- Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater, EastEnders)
- Kellie Bright (Linda Carter, EastEnders)
Villain of the Year
- Calum Lill (Joel Deering, Coronation Street)
- Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar, EastEnders)
- Ned Porteous (Joe Tate, Emmerdale)
- Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding, Hollyoaks)
Best Comedy Performance
- Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, Emmerdale)
- Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)
- Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson, EastEnders)
- Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The British Soap Awards 2025 – panel voted categories
Best Family
- Coronation Street: The Platts
- EastEnders: The Slaters
- Emmerdale: The Dingles
- Hollyoaks: The Osbornes
Best Dramatic Performance
- Coronation Street, Peter Ash (Paul Foreman)
- EastEnders, Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell)
- Emmerdale, Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle)
- Hollyoaks, Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne)
Best Single Episode
- Coronation Street, Mason's Death
- EastEnders, Phil's Psychosis – The Mitchells in 1985
- Emmerdale, April's Life On The Streets
- Hollyoaks, Hollyoaks Time Jump
Best On-Screen Partnership
- Coronation Street, Alison King & Vicky Myers (Carla Connor & Lisa Swain)
- EastEnders, Rudolph Walker & Angela Wynter (Patrick & Yolande Trueman)
- Emmerdale, William Ash & Beth Cordingly (Caleb Milligan & Ruby Fox-Miligan)
- Hollyoaks, Nathaniel Dass & Oscar Curtis (Dillon Ray & Lucas Hay)
Best Newcomer
- Coronation Street, Jacob Roberts (Kit Green)
- EastEnders, Laura Doddington (Nicola Mitchell)
- Emmerdale, Shebz Miah (Kammy Hadiq)
- Hollyoaks, Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne)
Best Storyline
- Coronation Street, Paul’s Battle With MND
- EastEnders, Phil Mitchell: Hypermasculinity in Crisis
- Emmerdale, Belle & Tom – Domestic Abuse
- Hollyoaks, Sibling Sexual Abuse
Best Young Performer
- Coronation Street, Will Flanagan (Joseph Winter-Brown)
- EastEnders, Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon)
- Emmerdale, Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor)
- Hollyoaks, Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne)
Scene of the Year
- Coronation Street, Mason's Death
- EastEnders, Angie Watts' Shock Return
- Emmerdale, Amy's Deathly Plunge Reveals A Grisly Secret
- Hollyoaks, Mercedes Confronts Her Mortality
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.