The public vote for nominations has opened today, Monday 7th April, and will temporarily close on Friday 25th April, while a shortlist is agreed based on your initial votes, as we also eagerly await the panel nominations.

You will then have a month to vote again, starting 1st May until 30th May.

As ever, it's been a chaotic year in soap land, so there's a lot to talk about when it comes to the biggest plots and most memorable characters of the year.

EastEnders' evil Nish Panesar is up there among the nominees for Villain of the Year, joining fellow vile abuser Abe Fielding from Hollyoaks.

The recently returned Joe Tate also makes an appearance, fresh from Emmerdale's shocking kidney theft plot, while predator Joel Deering rounds off the list for Coronation Street.

The longlist for lead performer is packed with talented stars, with Emmerdale's Beth Cordingly and Eden Taylor-Draper both put forward for the accolade after turbulent years for their alter egos Ruby and Belle respectively.

With Isabelle Smith recognised for her work on Frankie's sibling abuse storyline, Jennifer Metcalfe has also had a big year, with her character Mercedes enduring bowel cancer treatment and being framed for murder!

Coronation Street's Channique Sterling-Brown has earned well-deserved acclaim through Dee-Dee's harrowing hospital ordeal, with racial injustice at the centre.

And Lacey Turner's live performance as the heartbroken Stacey in EastEnders reminded us all what a powerhouse she truly is.

Of course, we can't forget the big prize of best soap, with EastEnders, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Emmerdale set to battle it out on the night in question.

The link to vote for your favourites can be found at the official website for The British Soap Awards.

You can also read on below for the list of public vote nominations.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The British Soap Awards 2025 - public vote nominations

Villain of the Year

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Tyler Conti (Abe Fielding, Hollyoaks)

Calum Lill (Joel Deering, Coronation Street)

Ned Porteous, (Joe Tate, Emmerdale)

Navin Chowdhry, (Nish Panesar, EastEnders)

Best Comedy Performance

A hooded David Platt outside in the dark in Coronation Street. ITV

Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, Emmerdale)

Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson, EastEnders)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Best Leading Performer

Mercedes in Hollyoaks. Line Pictures

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan, Emmerdale)

Kellie Bright (Linda Carter, EastEnders)

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)

Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale)

Angela Wynter (Yolande Trueman, EastEnders)

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)

Alison King (Carla Connor, Coronation Street)

Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)

Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater, EastEnders)

Diane Parish (Denise Fox, EastEnders)

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, Hollyoaks)

Best British Soap

Emmerdale

Coronation Street

Hollyoaks

EastEnders

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.