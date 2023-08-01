Meanwhile, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) has got himself involved in something he may regret, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) runs away from her unrequited crush and Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) must decide if it's make or break for him and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson).

Below are all your Emmerdale spoilers from 7th - 11th August 2023.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Colin traps terrified Laurel

Charlotte Bellamy as Laurel Thomas and Mark Noble as Colin Hamston in Emmerdale. ITV

As Laurel and new husband Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) plan to leave for India, emotions are running high in the wake of Jai's adoptive father Rishi's (Bhasker Patel) sudden death. There's chaos when Jai's son Archie is ill, and Jai explodes in anger, with Laurel's attempts to calm things leaving Jai even more upset.

Jai's solo trip to India begins, while Laurel feels guilty at home and gets a warning from Suni (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana). She's determined to join Jai in India after all, but when she has to go and retrieve Marshall's (Max Fletcher) passport from his old home, Colin turns nasty and locks Laurel in Marshall's bedroom!

Without her phone, a terrified Laurel needs to find a way to break free, while Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and Suni worry that they've not heard from Laurel.

Colin's unstable behaviour spirals, and Laurel tries to escape by hitting him over the head - but she's still locked inside. Jai, Nicola and Suni grow concerned about Laurel's disappearance, and Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) reveals she went to fetch Marshall's passport.

Meanwhile, Colin forces Laurel to unlock her phone, and he texts Jai, implying that she has relapsed. Things become more dangerous, but a police officer arrives and raises Laurel's hopes of rescue, only for Colin's manipulations to prolong her ordeal. Jai and Suni take matters into their own hands, but can they reach Laurel?

2. Amelia and Dan on the run?

Will the Spencers exit for good? ITV

Despite Dan's attempts to plan for her future, Amelia is convinced they should go on the run instead. Dan protests, but Amelia wants to head to Ireland so they can stay together as a family.

As Amelia grows more stressed about losing her dad to prison, she almost accidentally hurts baby daughter Esther, until Dan saves them at the last second.

Seeing Amelia's fear, alongside his overwhelming terror of the prospect of prison, Dan agrees to run away after all. He corners Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), expert in helping villagers evade the police, and asks him to do the same for them.

Dan instructs Amelia not to tell anyone, including her boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), that they are leaving. Amelia is scared but determined, and Cain presents them with ferry tickets, an old car and a burner phone for their trip to Ireland.

As reality sinks in, they set off as a trio - but will they make it to Ireland, or be caught out? Or might Dan have a change of heart?

3. Nate threatened amid dodgy deals

Corey and Nate on a dodgy job. ITV

Caleb Miligan (William Ash) hands Nate over to Corey for training, and Corey lays out ways for Nate to make extra cash on the side. When client Harry (Robert Beck) arrives, he's impressed by Nate, who returns with a big tip and tells Corey that investor Caleb doesn't have to know!

Caleb already suspects Corey is dodgy, though, and he asks Nate to keep an eye on him. Nate discovers that Corey's deal with Harry isn't legitimate, but agrees to keep quiet for extra cash. Hoping for a pay rise, Nate lies to Caleb that nothing untoward is going on.

But in The Woolpack, Nate warns Corey about Caleb's suspicions, hoping to get out of a dodgy job with Harry. Corey threatens that it would be worse for him to get on Harry's bad side. Nate's oblivious wife Tracy (Amy Walsh) is happy he's doing so well at work, but can Nate get out of the double dealing?

4. Gabby avoids crush disaster

Emmerdale's Rosie Bentham as Gabby Thomas. ITV

Fighting her newfound attraction for happily married pal Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), Gabby decides to make a quick exit.

Gabby's crush comes after Billy was kind to her after her heartbreak over deceitful Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope). Next week, she reveals she is leaving for Portugal with son Thomas, but can Gabby really avoid her ill-advised feelings?

5. Bernice intervenes in Bob and Wendy's broken relationship

Bernice gives Bob some advice. ITV

Wendy is trying to move mountains to get close to Bob after her affair with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) was exposed.

Wendy soon realises that Bob is avoiding her, while Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) warns Bob to show Wendy some affection or risk losing her. Then a confusion at the surgery makes matters worse.

Can Bob and Wendy heal together, or are they a doomed couple?

