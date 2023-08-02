Lloyd's wife, Julie (Emma Stansfield), then paid a visit to torment Amelia, holding her responsible for her husband's condition.

With news on the grapevine that Lloyd may be brought out of his coma, Dan was hopeful, but he had no idea that Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) had made a shocking suggestion to Amelia: she could lie that Lloyd had assaulted her.

Amelia was seen practising a speech to give to the police that day, but Sarah began to regret her words. When Sarah's aunt, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), asked an oblivious Dan if Amelia was okay after her run-in with Julie, the pair rushed over to find her at Sarah's.

But Amelia was already at the police station, telling PC Swirling (Andy Moore) that she wanted to make a statement.

Dan and Vic hurried to the station, arriving just as Swirling was bringing Amelia through for a chat. Their haste to prevent Amelia from lying, and the teen's emotional reaction, meant that the police officer uncovered her intentions.

Although he was kind enough not to take further action, Swirling warned Amelia never to consider lying again.

Back in the village, Victoria condemned Amelia's intention to lie about sexual assault, reminding her that she didn't get justice for her rape at the hands of Lee Posner (Kris Mochrie).

Vic added that it matters that every assault survivor is believed, so Amelia's decision could have seriously jeopardised things for true victims.

As Amelia broke down over Dan's fate, what does the future hold for the Spencers - and will Lloyd survive?

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

