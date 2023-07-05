Dan later warned Lloyd away, and left him a threatening voicemail - only for PC Swirling (Andy Moore) to order Dan not to take matters into his own hands.

With it looking like Lloyd had got the message, Dan and Amelia were in good spirits as he surprised her with flowers after her impressive college results.

Meanwhile, as Dan headed to work at the garage and Amelia decided to help at the church, Lloyd was lurking in the village, and went to speak to Amelia. She was scared, and told him to leave her alone. But when Lloyd offered to sit far away and explain himself, Amelia reluctantly listened.

Lloyd claimed that he had been worried about Amelia when he dropped by before, and ended up telling her about his fragile marriage.

At the same time, Dan was irritating his ever-grumpy boss Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) with his happy mood - until Dan spotted Lloyd giving Amelia a hug before walking away.

Dan Spencer punches stalker Lloyd. ITV

Confronting Lloyd, Dan warned that he would report him to the police, but Lloyd insisted that he was waiting for Amelia and that Dan couldn't stop him from seeing a lot more of her.

Dan's anger erupted and he punched Lloyd, who landed on the ground and hit his head on a rock.

Dan was in shock as Lloyd didn't get back up, and Cain stepped in to check on the man, who wasn't breathing. As Amelia arrived on the scene, Cain called an ambulance and medical student Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) gave Lloyd CPR.

Cain told Amelia to take her dad home, where Dan noticed the bag of shopping he had bought earlier for the special dinner he was planning to make. Actor Fox gave a powerful, standout performance as Dan struggled to come to terms with his actions.

Soon Cain's intervention looked like it might save Dan's bacon, as he suggested the latter had acted in self-defence. But when Dan looked out of the window and saw Lloyd having a seizure, it finally hit him that he was in serious trouble.

Amelia admitted that Lloyd had been talking about his own life in the church, and Dan tried to keep calm as he promised her that everything would be alright.

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) supported Amelia and Dan, but didn't notice Dan emerge from the house to join the gathered villagers. When suspicions were voiced about Cain, Dan knew he had to come clean, telling a nearby officer that he was responsible for injuring Lloyd.

Amelia was distraught as she arrived just in time for Dan to be taken away by the police. Will Dan be heading to prison - and will Lloyd survive?

Viewers who identify with Amelia's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

