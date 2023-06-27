Meanwhile, Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) takes violent action against stalker Lloyd, while Victor Anderson (Eddie Osei) makes an ill-advised suggestion to newfound granddaughter Naomi Walters (Karene Peter).

A familiar face is back in the village next week, as Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) prepares to wed - but who is she marrying? Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) aims to thwart son Nate Robinson's (Jurell Carter) interference.

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) are overjoyed by some welcome news, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) tries to help fiancé Jai (Chris Bisson) and Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) to make up, and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) has the wool pulled over her eyes.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 3rd - 7th July 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Nate turns wedding crasher on ex Tracy?

Moira and Cain kidnap Nate in Emmerdale. ITV

When Cain and Moira (Natalie J Robb) hear from Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) that Nate is heading to the town hall, they race after him - thinking he's about to do something stupid like fight for custody of daughter Frankie.

But soon, the pair spot Frankie's mum Tracy in a wedding dress outside the registry office with an attractive man - could it be Ollie, the man she revealed she was engaged to last year?

Cain and Moira soon conclude that Nate is planning to crash Tracy's big day, so Cain kidnaps him, knocking him out before he can go inside.

When Nate comes round in the van after they arrive back in the village, he is horrified. What has he been up to? And will Tracy's day go without a hitch?

2. Dan lashes out at Amelia's sinister stalker

Dan Spencer punches stalker Lloyd. ITV

Dan feels like he's successfully warned social media stalker Lloyd off, after the latter left Dan's daughter Amelia (Daisy Campbell) terrified. Amelia confirms she's blocked the man's number, but it's not long before a very serious PC Swirling (Andy Moore) arrives, explaining that Lloyd has made a complaint about Dan after his threats.

Swirling warns Dan not to take matters into his own hands, and the next day, Dan tells Amelia he's proud of her as she feels content with her life now going in the right direction. But it becomes clear that Lloyd hasn't been scared off at all, as the sinister man turns up at the church.

Amelia is frightened, but Lloyd tries to explain himself. Dan's good mood is ruined when he sees Lloyd with Amelia, and he marches over to confront the unapologetic stalker. As Dan snaps and punches Lloyd, has he made everything worse?

3. Victor influences Naomi ahead of exit

Eddie Osei as Victor, Karene Peter as Naomi and Bradley Johnson as Vinny in Emmerdale. ITV

It was previously reported that Naomi would be leaving the Dales, and it looks like her exit is set in motion in upcoming scenes. Victor is saddened to hear of Naomi's money woes, and so nudges her into getting hold of some of pal Vinny Dingle's (Bradley Johnson) windfall.

Naomi is taken aback when Vinny offers to lend her some money. Encouraged by Victor, she accepts, and is delighted when Vinny hands over the cash. But when Victor suggests she keeps the money instead of paying off her debts, she's tempted.

At The Woolpack, Naomi is accused of giving Victor free pints, and feels so humiliated that she quits her job and storms out. Furious, Naomi vents to Victor, and considers taking the money and running, ditching the village to live her life on her terms. Will she really leave her family - and Vinny - high and dry?

4. Dawn and Billy's baby joy

Billy and Dawn have reason to celebrate. ITV

Kim Tate (Claire King) discovers a pregnancy test in the bin. Although she looks to Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) first, Kim's suspicions over her are soon dismissed as her stepdaughter, Dawn, is sickly, and it's immediately clear that she is expecting a bundle of joy!

When Billy arrives, he's over the moon to hear that wife Dawn is pregnant. Is this the beginning of a bright new chapter for the couple, who recently had their adoption confirmed for kids Lucas and Clemmie?

5. Laurel mediates for Jai and Rishi

Jai and Laurel in Emmerdale. ITV

Following Jai's shocking discovery that he was adopted, he is still furious with Rishi. Laurel wants to help improve things between the pair, but Jai refuses to comply. However, Rishi is still hopeful for a reconciliation with his son. Will Jai's cold attitude ever thaw?

6. Wendy and Liam defy Victoria

Jonny McPherson as Liam and Susan Cookson as Wendy in Emmerdale. ITV

Victoria believes that Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) has ended her affair with Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson). But another meeting of lovers reveals that the pair are furtively excited to continue their deception behind Bob Hope's (Tony Audenshaw) back.

Wendy hopes to continue their fun, but honestly, why bother hiding it? Bob clearly has feelings for Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), who feels the same about him. Just dump Bob already, Wendy - we'd much rather see the rising of 'Bobnice' instead!

Viewers who identify with Amelia's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

