Caleb recently suffered a fall after being pushed over a woodland ravine, only to discover that Nicky was responsible .

Emmerdale airs the aftermath of Caleb (William Ash) and son Nicky Miligan's (Lewis Cope) reconciliation next week - but Nicky must also deal with a warning from Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) after everything they've put her through .

When Nicky made Caleb realise just how much damage he had done to their relationship by getting him involved in his scheming, Caleb reached out and the pair came to a new understanding.

William Ash as Caleb Milligan in Emmerdale. ITV/Mark Bruce

Nicky moved into Mill Cottage, his dad's new home, but things were still a bit awkward between them. After Nicky called out a snarky David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) over his own past mistakes, they returned home, where Caleb admired the sports trophies won by Nicky as a youngster.

When Nicky pointed out that Caleb had got to keep awards that belonged to him, Caleb felt guilty all over again.

As Emmerdale continues, Gabby will be left frustrated when she hears that Nicky is planning to live in the village once more. Understandably still upset over the way he had been stringing her along, Gabby is brave-faced as she issues Nicky with a warning.

Meanwhile, Caleb knows that Nicky is still feeling low about his break-up with Ally (Josh Horrocks), the man he loves, who dumped him when he learned what Nicky had been up to. Caleb wishes he could fix things for his son, and later gives him a gift, leading Nicky to drop his defences a little more.

As father and son bond, Caleb promises that time will help Nicky heal and grow. But can Nicky make amends with Gabby - and will he be able to move on from Ally?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 26th June on ITV.

