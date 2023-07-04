Elsewhere, Clemmie (Mabel Addison) struggles with the news of Dawn's (Olivia Bromley) pregnancy, and Mary (Louise Jameson) gets some upsetting news.

Read on for your essential Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 10th July - Friday 14th July 2023.

1. Dan is charged with GBH

Emmerdale's Dan.

After attacking Amelia's stalker, Lloyd, Dan is feeling guilty for what he did. Ignoring Amelia's warnings not to make anything worse, Dan heads to the hospital to see just exactly what he did and bumps into Lloyd's wife, Julie.

Things go from bad to worse as he is taken in for questioning and it becomes clear that his trip to the hospital may have implicated him further. Much to Dan's surprise, the DS reveals Lloyd actually hasn't broken any laws when they investigated his phone. Dan is then charged with GBH and is scared witless.

Dan attempts to keep the news from Amelia, but when she stumbles upon the paperwork, he struggles to hide the truth. Later on, he hits the bottle and is eventually found in a state by David, worrying that if Lloyd dies, he'll be charged with murder.

Back in the village, Dan and Amelia have a heart-to-heart but things turn nasty as Dan blames Amelia's social media activity on his moment of madness. With Amelia devastated, is there a way back for these two?

2. Clemmie runs away

Emmerdale's Clemmie.

At the hospital, Dawn and Billy have a check-up on their baby, and they can't believe Dawn is 16 weeks pregnant. United in love for their blossoming baby, the pair decide they need to tell Clemmie she's going to have a sibling - but they plan to wait until after her birthday.

On the big day, Clemmie is downbeat while opening her presents. She reveals she's missing her mum, leaving Dawn and Billy worried. Nicky arrives with a card for Clemmie and it's safe to say Gabby isn't happy to see him. But his arrival gets more awkward as she manages to spill Dawn's pregnancy to Lucas and Clemmie.

Chaos ensues as poor Clemmie struggles to process the news, fearing she'll be forced out of the family. Among the madness, Clemmie pushes a dining stool into Dawn's stomach, and she collapses. Thankfully, at the hospital, Dawn and Billy are told the baby is OK. However, it's clear Clemmie isn't OK and she runs away in the dead of night. Will anyone find her?

3. Marlon has a difficult job to do

Emmerdale's Gail and Marlon.

Gail just isn't proving to be a helpful assistant in the kitchen and Marlon's at his wits end with her. Marlon begs Charity to let her go but it isn't until Charity really sees it for herself that she agrees it's time to part ways. Marlon is relieved, until he realises he has to be the one to sack Gail!

Instead of letting her go, Marlon accidentally bonds with her over horror films. Will he pluck up the courage to have that difficult conversation?

4. Jai gets a surprising visitor

Emmerdale's Nicky, Suni and Rishi.

Emmerdale recently announced that Jai's cousin Suni would be arriving at the village, and it isn't long until he's getting fully ingrained in the tight-knit community - and he sets eyes on Nicky. Is a new romance about to start?

5. Mary gets upsetting news

Emmerdale's Mary and Marlon.

After her scamming ordeal at the hands of Faye, Mary has been trying to move on with her life, but she gets troubling news from the police. She firstly discovers Faye's been arrested - but the bad news is she's denied all charges around her. Will Faye get away with what she did?

