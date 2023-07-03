At least that's what soap star Jeff Hordley seems to think. The veteran Emmerdale actor, known for playing the scheming Cain since 2000, spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com at the TRIC Awards on 27th June.

Speaking about the turbulent relationship between Cain and Caleb (William Ash), Hordley admitted things aren't looking rosy at the moment.

Will Cain and Caleb ever team up? ITV

"It’s not great," he said, though he left the door open for some sort of reconciliation in upcoming episodes.

"I honestly believe things will get better," he continued, adding: "I'm hoping to see Cain and Caleb work together as a team at some point."

Caleb has had a lot on his plate recently, as he's only just recovered from the attack he suffered at the hands of his own son Nicky (Lewis Cope). The former nanny admitted that he had pushed his dad off the ravine in recent scenes, clearing other suspects including Cain, Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb), Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

While things between him and Cain remain frosty at the moment, Caleb is still determined to mend his relationship with his brother... if he allows it.

We don't know at present whether the two half-brothers will ever bury the hatchet, though Hordley's words seem to suggest fans will get to see these two not fighting for once.

As Caleb's out of the woods following his fall and may remain in the village, a reconciliation with Cain isn't to be ruled out entirely.

