Originally played by Trudie Goodwin, the role of Georgia Sharma will now be played by former EastEnders actress, Lin Blakley.

It's safe to say that Georgia's arrival back in the Dales will ruffle some feathers. Known for speaking her mind, it seems as though the matriarch won't shy away from offering up her opinions around the big day in question.

Lin Blakley as Pam Coker in Eastenders. BBC

Blakley will be recognisable to many soap fans, having starred in EastEnders as Pam Coker, the wife of Walford undertaker Les Coker (played by Roger Sloman). The pair were written out of EastEnders in 2016 but Blakley has since reappeared as Pam in episodes broadcast in 2017, 2018, 2019 and more recently in January 2022.

Now, though, the actress is joining Emmerdale, and it seems as though upon her arrival, her family will have no choice but to fold to her opinions.

According to ITV, "both her ex-husband Rishi (Bhasker Patel) and the soon to be married couple Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai (Chris Bisson) are instantly at the mercy of her harsh opinions".

While the wedding would be the perfect occasion for familial strife to be mended, it does seem as though the ongoing rift between Rishi and Jai may not be overcome in time for the big day. But will Georgia's arrival help mend broken bridges in the family after all? We'll have to watch to find out.

Bhasker Patel as Rishi and Chris Bisson as Jai Sharma in Emmerdale. ITV

Speaking about joining the cast, Blakley said: “How lucky am I to play such a strong character as Georgia. So different from roles I’ve played of late. I have enjoyed every single minute. Gorgeous cast and crew!! And the gorgeous Dales. Thank you Emmerdale.”

Teasing some future plot details to come, producer Kate Brook also said: “'We're thrilled to have an actor of Lin's calibre step into the role of the formidable Georgia. A force to be reckoned with, she'll have a secret for the Sharmas that could potentially blow their world apart."

Blakley isn't the only new face joining the Sharma family, as it has also recently been revealed that Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana has joined the cast as Sharma cousin Suni. Suni's arrival will also prove somewhat crucial to mending Rishi and Jai's tension, who aren't speaking after Jai found out his father kept his adoption a secret from him.

Will Suni and Georgia be able to smooth things out in time for Jai's big day?

