The soap star spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com at last night's (June 27) TRIC Awards, hinting at his character and Moira, played by Natalie J Robb, teaming up in the face of all obstacles.

As unbelievable as it sounds, Cain and Moira Dingle are still going strong on Emmerdale , with actor Jeff Hordley suggesting they're in for the long haul.

"You can still throw storylines at them, it just doesn't have to involve an affair," Hordley said, alluding to the two of them having to face some more difficulties that won't necessarily jeopardise their marriage.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

They've been together for over a decade. ITV/Mark Bruce

"It'd be nice to see them still being stable but having adversities thrown at them in other areas," he added.

The pair have had their fair share of heartache in previous years, after all. First married in 2014, Cain and Moira became estranged in 2016 following her affair with Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) and Cain's subsequent extreme measures to have his revenge on him.

The two exes reunited in 2018 after Cain's passionate declaration of love, but things turned rough again when Moira had an affair with Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), unaware he was her husband's secret son. They managed to put all infidelities behind them, with their relationship growing stronger as a result.

As affairs seem to be a thing of the past for these two, they have their hands fulls elsewhere. While Cain has only just been cleared of suspicions of having pushed his half-brother Caleb Miligan (William Ash) from a ravine, Moira was recently involved in a car crash with Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), in which Nicola's daughter Angel (Rebecca Bakes) got injured.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.