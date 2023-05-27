Although Moira maintained that the collision with Nicola's car was due to a dodgy junction they were both approaching, the situation escalated when Tom King (James Chase) revealed that Moira had been driving on very little sleep from the night before.

Emmerdale's Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) will find herself ostracised from her family next week, as she continues her plan to bring Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) to justice for their recent car crash.

With her injured daughter Angel (Rebecca Bakes) set for a recovery that could last months, Nicola wanted Tom to make a statement to the police to incriminate Moira for the accident. Distracted by this, Nicola was notably absent when hospitalised Angel longed to see her mum, leaving Jimmy frustrated that he couldn't reach his wife.

Nicola was adamant that she wouldn't be accepting half the blame for what happened, and next week, she skips a visit to see Angel to focus her efforts on getting Moira sent down.

Nicola's in denial, believing this is all for Angel rather than herself, and she speaks to Doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), who advises her that there's no medical evidence to back up her claims.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Furious, Nicola's next move is unreadable when Angel pleads with her to let things go and accept that the crash was an accident. Later, Nicola continues her feud with Moira, launching an online tirade which she keeps quiet from Angel.

But when Moira's young son Isaac is bullied at school over the situation, Moira is determined to put a stop to Nicola's behaviour.

A woman on a mission, Moira heads to the Kings' home armed with a threat towards Nicola. This escalates until Angel blames her mum for the whole thing, leaving Nicola ousted from the clan.

What will she do next?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 29th May.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.