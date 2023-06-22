Nicky admitted that he had pushed his dad off the ravine last week, and after Caleb began to recover in hospital, it was touch and go as to whether he would report Nicky for his actions. As Caleb insisted on discharging himself from the hospital, he was seen using his charms on the nurses, much to half-sister Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) amusement.

Caleb Miligan (William Ash) cleared Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) name in tonight's Emmerdale (22nd June), before offering guilty son Nicky (Lewis Cope) forgiveness for the recent attempt on his life .

Nicky remained nervous as Caleb continued to make him sweat. Caleb headed back to Mill Cottage with the pair in tow, having asked Chas to invite their brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) over for a chat.

Although Caleb claimed to want to make amends with Cain, things went downhill fast. With Cain understandably frosty after Caleb's behaviour, Caleb was riled and he turned on his brother, suggesting that he could put him firmly in the frame for the attack.

Mackenzie, Leyla, Cain and Will were the original suspects in Emmerdale's Caleb attack ITV

Cain issued his own threat and left, and Nicky was appalled, admitting that he would rather just tell the truth and face his punishment. Nicky said that going to prison would be better than what Caleb had put him through, and added that things might have been easier if Caleb had died.

Caleb responded by telling Nicky to be a man, which Nicky took offence to, suggesting that if he was dead, Caleb wouldn't care. Caleb was genuinely shocked at that, but they were interrupted by the police. Ultimately, Caleb told the police that Mack was innocent, and that he thought he'd been startled by a deer before he fell, making the whole thing an accident.

Mack was later relieved to be informed that the case was closed, although the detectives made it clear that they knew there was more to the story. Left alone with his son again, Caleb recounted a heartfelt tale of a two year old Nicky who had almost died from an infection.

Caleb was emotional as he recalled singing by Nicky's bedside, adding that he hadn't known love until he had become a father. He urged Nicky to believe how much he meant to him, but Nicky decided to leave anyway.

Alone again, Caleb was given a boost when Cain's son Kyle (Huey Quinn) arrived with chocolates and insisted that they were family. Kyle offered some wise words, telling his uncle that Cain was stubborn and that the Dingles always forgave each other in the end.

Later, in a last minute change of heart, Nicky returned to the house with a takeaway and beer, saying he would stick around after all if Caleb still wanted him to stay. Caleb was pleased, and revealed he wouldn't give up on resolving things with Cain. Is this the start of a new chapter for him?

