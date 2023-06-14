His half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) already hates him after Caleb ruined his family's livelihood, while Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is furious that Caleb's scheming has broken Gabby Thomas's (Rosie Bentham) heart .

Caleb Milligan (William Ash) continued to alienate himself from the locals in tonight's Emmerdale (14th June), ahead of an attack on his life .

Earlier this week, Caleb drowned his sorrows with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and the pair ended up in bed together. Tonight, Charity and Caleb were both seen looking worse for wear, but they agreed to put their fling behind them - with Charity keen to avoid Cain's wrath and Caleb hoping to reconcile with Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi).

Caleb delivered some flowers to Leyla and asked to meet her at The Woolpack; while at Home Farm, Will and his wife Kim Tate (Claire King) tried to raise Gabby's spirits by offering to take her out to lunch at the pub. But once there, Gabby and Will ended up in a row with a remorseless Caleb, who threatened Will.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) planned to tell his wife Charity that they were now a couple - but their decision to do so while Charity was working the bar led the latter to spill the beans about her night with Caleb, with poor Leyla witnessing the outburst.

Mack was immediately riled, and he and Caleb squared up. We then saw Will at home, determining to make Caleb pay, just as Caleb rushed over to speak to Leyla at her place. He explained that Charity meant nothing to him, but Leyla was not interested in letting him make amends as she pointed out that there were many people baying for his blood, before telling him she was done with him.

Elsewhere, Chloe was upset over Mack's reaction to Caleb and Charity, so she issued him with an ultimatum, a choice between her and Charity.

Who will be the one to go after Caleb? Keep watching as Emmerdale airs more of his downfall tomorrow from 7.30pm on ITV.

