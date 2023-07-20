Devastated, Mary couldn't bear to show her face the next day. But her worried daughter Rhona (Zoë Henry) made a cryptic call, and Mary soon had a visit from her friend, the formidable Kim Tate (Claire King).

Kim was cool as ice as she quizzed Mary on how she was feeling. But as Mary recounted just how mortified she was, her distress gave way to anger.

Thankfully, Kim's laid back attitude did the trick, with Mary proclaiming: "I matter. D'you hear me?"

In powerful scenes, she added: "I am worth ten times more than this, so to hell with all of you, because I don't care!"

Kim offered Mary her applause, at which point Mary clocked just what Kim had been up to with her dose of reverse psychology. Kim urged Mary to get out of the house and stop being a victim, so Mary headed to The Woolpack.

With Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) stag party already in full flow, the men were laughing loudly as Mary walked in, and she fled to the back, fearing they were all giggling at her.

Son-in-law Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) explained that nobody was laughing, or even paying Mary any attention, as everyone had their own problems.

Realising Marlon was right, Mary smiled and asked him to put her to work in his kitchen. Feeling in much higher spirits, it looks like Mary will be able to find a way through her ordeal after a tough few months.

And don't we all love her for her brave stance?

