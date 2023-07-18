Elsewhere, the Dingles fear for Dan (Liam Fox) and Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) as Dan faces a possible prison sentence.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 24th - 28th July 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Rishi reveals huge bombshell as ex-wife Georgia arrives

Bhasker Patel as Rishi Sharma and Lin Blakely as Georgia Sharma in Emmerdale. ITV

Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) tries to help mend the rift between Rishi (Bhasker Patel) and Jai ahead of the wedding, but nothing works and Rishi grows further depressed.

Jai is taken aback when mum Georgia (now played by EastEnders favourite Lin Blakley) arrives in a taxi, but his shock turns to anger and he demands she goes home.

Laurel is on a mission to resolve family tensions before the big day and urges Jai to take action, while Rishi drinks to deal with his sorrow.

While intoxicated, Rishi encounters Georgia while on his way to confront Jai. Laurel is stunned when Rishi makes a hurtful comment about her past abortion, infuriating Georgia.

The wedding day dawns and Jai is astonished when a stunning Laurel emerges in her dress - but their joy is dampened when Rishi and Georgia burst in. Jai is then left reeling when Rishi reveals the identity of his biological father. But who is it?

Jai paces restlessly as he takes in the news, and Rishi turns defensive as a row breaks out between him, Jai and Georgia...

2. Jai and Laurel marry - but absence casts sad shadow

Charlotte Bellamy as Laurel Thomas, Kevin Mathurin as Charles Anderson and Chris Bisson as Jai Sharma in Emmerdale. ITV

As the argument turns heated, Rishi storms out, while a frustrated Jai assures Georgia he wants her at the wedding, and she's grateful when he relents to allow Rishi to attend too. But as Georgia leaves a pleading message for Rishi, urging him to come to the church, we see Rishi at home as he plays the message.

The ceremony begins and Georgia continues to wonder where Rishi is, but despite all the drama, Jai and Laurel exchange vows and are pronounced married. There's applause from the guests, but amid the joyous moment, Jai deeply regrets Rishi's absence on such an important day.

Will the pair ever be able to make amends? And what of the magnitude of that huge bombshell? What does the truth mean for the Sharmas?

3. Charles exposes another family secret

Charles is worried for mum Claudette. ITV

Victor Anderson (Eddie Osei) flirts hard with Claudette (Flo Wilson), and their son Charles is thrown to see his mother responding to Victor's charms. Later, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) finds a troubled Charles, who is grim as he prepares to spill yet another secret about the past.

Charles shocks Manpreet when he explains that Claudette was taken hostage, and he chokes back tears to think that his dad is up to his old tricks. Manipulative Victor gives sad eyes the next day, and Claudette is appalled that Charles lied about mending the rift between him and his father.

Claudette confronts Charles, who begrudgingly agrees to stop pushing Victor away - but can he stick to his word? And what is the full story about Claudette's past ordeal?

4. Bob reels over Wendy's affair

Bob confides in Bernice. ITV

When Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) surprises lover Wendy with a trip, she feels guilty as she tells Bob she's going away. Bob has had enough, and is stunned when Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) reveals Liam and Wendy's affair.

Bob lashes out, refusing to believe her - but Bernice later watches with disbelief at brazen Wendy and Liam driving off together. Bob checks in on Liam's behaviour with Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), and Bear says he thinks Liam has a lover on the go.

Alarm bells are ringing and Bob makes an urgent call. An upset Bob confirms to Bernice that he knows about the affair, having rung the hotel to check. Bob is desperately sad and Bernice wishes she could make everything better for him.

Meanwhile, at the hotel, Liam is devastated when Wendy says she wants to stop their affair and heads to another room. At the B&B, Bob is tempted to join Bernice for the night - what will he do?

5. Chemistry simmers between Suni and Nicky

Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana as Suni and Lewis Cope as Nicky in Emmerdale. ITV

After Jai surprises Suni by asking him to be his best man, there's an awkward moment between Suni and Nicky. The pair are trying to hide the fact that they clearly want to be more than friends, but will one or both of them admit to their feelings?

It's not long, though, since Nicky was left heartbroken after being dumped by the man he loved, Ally (Josh Horrocks). Is that really all over, or will Nicky take a chance with Suni?

6. Worry grows for Dan and Amelia

Noah is worried about Amelia. ITV

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) attempts to lighten the mood with a sombre Dan, who is awaiting his fate after attacking daughter Amelia's stalker. Also worried about the Spencers is Amelia's boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), who is concerned to see that she seems to have the weight of the world on her shoulders due to Dan's situation. Can Noah do anything to ease her stress?

