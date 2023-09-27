Emmerdale's Chas Dingle gives Mack an ultimatum over angry Charity
She warned Mack amid his big news.
Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) gave Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) a big ultimatum in tonight's Emmerdale (27th September), as she warned him that his estranged wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) could blow his secret.
Mack is now in a relationship with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), the mother of his baby son Reuben. But a few weeks ago, he had a fling with Charity, who he had cheated on with Chloe in the first place!
Charity tried to move on, but while she's been off-screen, Mack's situation has changed again.
Chloe suspected she was pregnant once more, and Mack responded by proposing to her. Chloe accepted, but when she later realised she wasn't expecting after all, she worried that Mack may not want her anymore.
Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), Chloe's sister, was concerned that Chloe may pretend to be pregnant - a disaster waiting to happen, if soapland's archives have taught us anything!
Chloe promised she wouldn't stoop that low, and she eventually told Mack the truth. The pair both believed that the other was about to dump them, but this was not the case, as Mack assured Chloe that he still wanted to be with her.
Chloe admitted she thought Mack might still love Charity, and worried that she wasn't enough for him. Mack vowed that he and Charity were over, and that Chloe and Reuben were his priority. Mack also presented an engagement ring, and popped the question for a second time.
At the Woolpack, Chloe told Chas about the engagement, and Chas took Mack for a private word in the backroom. She pointed out that Charity may be more inclined to reveal her one night stand with Mack once she learns of his engagement.
Chas urged Mack to get out of the village, unless he wanted Charity to tell Chloe everything. Will Mack take her cold, hard advice?
