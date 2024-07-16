Coronation Street’s Daniel Brocklebank on Peter Ash: “I’ll miss him terribly”

Paul is dying and while we don’t know exactly when we’ll bid farewell to him, Billy has been supporting him every step of the way.

Daniel Brocklebank has paid tribute to his co-star Peter Ash, as the pair continue to portray Paul’s motor neurone disease battle on Coronation Street .

Speaking exclusively to us at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, sponsored by Inspired Villages, Brocklebank admitted he will miss his on-screen partner.

“Well, I adore that man,” he said. “We get on incredibly well. And his performance has just been astonishing. I’m gonna miss him terribly.”

As for how Billy will take Paul’s death? He will be understandably crushed.

“He’s about to lose his husband, the love of his life. I don’t think anybody would take that very easily,” Brocklebank shared.

The actor has been very open about his own experience of motor neurone disease following his grandfather’s death from it. He’s also a patron of the MND Association for the past 23 years.

“In the 30 years that I’ve been doing this for a living, I don’t think I’ve ever played anything so close to something I’ve actually lived through,” Brocklebank explained.

“Our research team, our writers’ team have done an incredible job. I’m very proud to be able to represent the MND community in this way – but it’s been difficult. And Peter Ash is incredible.”

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association’s website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Read more:

The Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Advertisement MPU article

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.