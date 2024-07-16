In the episode, Paul is determined to make the most out of his last day outside of the house, and Billy takes him to do all of his favourite things for one final time.

At the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, Ash took home the award for Best Storyline, and reflected on what it has been like to take on such a hard-hitting narrative.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Ash said: "With a storyline like that there's a lot of pressure to get it right, obviously you don't want to misrepresent it. A lot of research has been done, the writers have done their research as well.

"It's tough, being such a heavy storyline, but it feels good knowing we're getting it right, and the response to it has been amazing from people living with MND themselves and the families [that have] been really responding to it. It's been amazing in that regard."

Daniel Brocklebank as Billy Mayhew and Peter Ash as Paul Foreman in Coronation Street. ITV

In a previous interview with RadioTimes.com, Ash opened up on meeting with the late Rob Burrow in preparation for the storyline.

"Him and his wife Lindsey came to the Corrie studios last year," he explained. "It was amazing to meet the guy, sad to see by that point the condition had taken so much from him, but they were both really glad we were doing the storyline. We were made up with that.

"They came in at lunchtime and I remember the scenes we filmed that afternoon felt all the more poignant after meeting Rob and Lindsey."

Following his win at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, Ash said it was "totally unreal", admitting he wasn't expecting to win "at all".

Speaking of the public reaction to the storyline, Ash said: "It's been amazing, it's one of the things that's really surprised me in the best possible way. People's response to it, it's great.

"I'm so glad to be part of a storyline that can raise awareness for MND."

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

